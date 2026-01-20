Giatec Scientific Inc.: Giatec's Roxi Becomes the 1st Concrete AI Program to Analyze 100-Million Cubic Meters of Concrete Data, Driving an Initial Six-Figure Savings for Modern Concrete & Materials

A milestone that demonstrates how Roxi's AI-powered insight, delivered through Giatec SmartMix, is helping concrete producers improve quality, reduce variability, and achieve measurable cost savings at scale.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Giatec, global leader in digital concrete technology platforms, announces a major industry milestone; Roxi, the world's first artificial intelligence program built specifically for the concrete industry, has now processed and delivered actionable insight on over 100-million cubic yards of concrete data.

Roxi is embedded across Giatec's concrete technology ecosystem, continuously analyzing real-world concrete data to eliminate human error and improve confidence in performance accuracy. By predicting concrete properties and optimizing mix proportions without compromising performance, Roxi helps reduce cement usage, costs, and CO2 emissions, while empowering faster, more confident decision-making across operations.

Concrete producers are already realizing measurable operational and financial impact. At Modern Concrete & Materials, Roxi and SmartMix, Giatec's AI-powered concrete quality control software, have transformed how quality data is captured and used.

"Working with Giatec and being able to utilize SmartMix along with Roxi has been a game-changer for us. From being able to optimize mixes, which has allowed us to save over 6 figures in just one year [...] and being able to analyze anything and everything right then and there at the click of a button has been tremendous," Trey Lambert, Quality Control Manager at Modern Concrete, explains.

Lambert also emphasized the time savings enabled by AI-driven workflows, saying, "Prior to SmartMix and Roxi, I was spending anywhere from 10-12 hours per week just organizing our data and inputting it into Excel spreadsheets. However, now, that time is down to around 30 minutes per week."

According to Trent Almond, President at Modern Concrete & Materials, "Giatec has brought a new level of visibility and control to our concrete quality across all plants. Having real-time performance data allows our team to make faster, better decisions, reduce variability, and improve overall reliability for our customers."

"As Roxi surpasses 100-million cubic yards of analyzed concrete, it is proof that artificial intelligence is delivering real, measurable value in concrete production today," said Aali Alizadeh, CTO & Co-founder at Giatec. "Roxi is learning from real concrete, in real conditions, on real projects leading to a broader industry shift toward intelligent, connected concrete data, where insight is continuous, not delayed, and decisions are driven by data, not guesswork."

This achievement is unveiled at World of Concrete 2026, where Giatec will be exhibiting at Booth N1237. Attendees of World of Concrete 2026 are invited to Giatec's booth to experience how Roxi and Giatec's ecosystem are leading the digital concrete revolution with intelligence in every pour.

