Prince Silver Corp.: Prince Silver More Than Doubles Land Position at The Prince Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130:Frankfurt) ("Prince Silver"or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked approximately 656 acresof new mineral claims directly along trend of its ongoing reverse circulation ("RC") drill program. Recent assay results from this program include Hole PRC-27 which returned 9.2 metres (30 feet) grading 140 g/t Ag, 8.57% Mn, 1.48% Pb and 1.06% Zn, and Hole PRC-30 returned 7.6 metres (25 feet) grading 167 g/t Ag, 8.7% Mn and 1.14% Zn(see Company News Release dated January 13, 2026) at the Prince Silver Project in the Pioche Mining District of Lincoln County, Nevada.

Derek Iwanaka, CEO and Director of Prince Silver Corp., commented:

"Our decision to stake these additional claims was driven by our enhanced understanding of the geological system governing the Prince Project area, the strength and consistency of the mineralization encountered in our ongoing 9,000-metre RC drill program, and by our growing confidence in the scale of the mineralized system at the Prince Project. Securing this additional ground now ensures we control the majority of the prospective extensions of the Great Western Fault's mineralized corridor as we continue drilling and advance the Project towards its first NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate."

The newly staked claims more than double Prince Silver's previous land position and are located immediately north of the Prince Silver Project, along a controlling north-northwest-trending regional fault structure. This structure is interpreted to have acted as the primary conduit for acidic mineralizing fluids responsible for the Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") mineralized horizons and vein systems currently being drilled by the Company. The additional claims enhance Prince Silver's ability to evaluate extensions of CRD-style and structurally controlled vein mineralization identified to date over more than seven kilometres along the Great Western Fault corridor.

The Pioche Mining District is a prolific historical silver-producing region, with mineralization occurring within CRD systems and replacement zones hosted by favorable carbonate host rocks, typically localized along fault systems proximal to intrusive rocks. Historical mining at the Prince Mine focused primarily on high-grade fissure veins, leaving significant potential for broader, near-surface zones of mineralization amenable to modern exploration methods and potential open-pit mining.

The newly staked claims provide additional flexibility for future drill targeting, infrastructure placement, and longer-term project development planning as Prince Silver continues to define the size, continuity, and metal zonation of the regional mineral system. Additional assay results from the ongoing drill program will be released over the next three to four months, as they become available.

The map below shows the location of the newly staked claims relative to the existing Prince land package.

Ralph Shearing, P.Geo. (Alberta), a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and Director and President of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its past-producing Prince Silver-Zinc-Manganese-Lead Mine in Nevada, USA. Featuring near-surface mineralization that was historically drill tested by over 129 holes and is open in all directions, the Prince Project offers a clear path toward a maiden 43-101 compliant resource estimate. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located 15 km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project, highlighting Prince Silver's focus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets.

