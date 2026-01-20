Iola Hughes, Head of Research at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, tells ESS News that 2026 is set to be another strong year for BESS, with forecast additions exceeding 450 GWh and no material supply constraints in sight. Meanwhile, the initial impact of rising lithium prices is already visible at the cell level, but the full effect has yet to ripple through to system pricing.From ESS News Around 315 GWh was installed across both grid-scale and behind-the-meter battery energy storage system (BESS) markets, representing nearly 50% year-on-year growth, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...