Armis Centrix identified that 10-15% of connected assets across the organization's network were previously unaccounted for, introducing cyber risk

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced that Multicedi, one of the leading grocery retail groups in Central and Southern Italy, is using Armis Centrix, Armis' Cyber Exposure Management Platform, to strengthen its cybersecurity posture.

"Before introducing Armis, critical issues were addressed only when malfunctions or abnormal events had already occurred," said Livio De Prisco, Director of Information Systems at Multicedi. "With Armis Centrix, the approach has completely changed: rather than responding reactively, the company now has a real-time view of its entire device fleet and can manage it proactively. We can detect devices that have been added to the network, prioritize risks based on their criticality, and define action plans and budgets consistent with our operational and regulatory requirements."

In recent years, Multicedi launched a comprehensive digital transformation program to modernize its application landscape and infrastructure backbone. This process transformed the accounting, logistics, and commercial management systems, requiring a thorough overhaul of the company's IT architecture with a gradual shift of workloads to cloud environments. As Multicedi manages a complex network of over 2,500 physical and virtual assets across central environments, secondary sites, and remote warehouses, the security team recognized cybersecurity as essential to supporting this transformation.

Within the first month of deploying Armis Centrix across Multicedi's main network hub, the platform identified that 10-15% of devices active on the network were previously unregistered or unknown. The ability to detect unauthorized or unsupervised devices on the network, which is common in complex organizations such as Multicedi that have multiple logistics sites and autonomous operating units, enabled IT teams to take timely action, preventing unknown vulnerabilities from compromising overall security. Armis also enabled the IT team to identify the precise physical location of connected assets, mapping switches, and network ports, allowing faster response in the event of anomalies, disconnections, or replacements.

"Cybersecurity is essential to business continuity, especially in critical infrastructure sectors such as retail, as we've seen global cyberattacks earlier this year leave grocery store shelves empty," said Nicola Altavilla, Regional Director, Mediterranean at Armis. "Staying a step ahead of attackers is more important than ever, given the advancements of AI-powered bad actors looking to cause disruption. Armis is proud to support global retailers like Multicedi to enhance their cybersecurity and to take a more proactive approach to protecting their environment from cybercriminals."

Following the success of the initial deployment, Multicedi plans to extend Armis Centrix to its entire network of over 600 direct and affiliated stores. The goal is to establish shared cybersecurity standards across more than 250 partner organizations, adapting the platform to suit different operating contexts in terms of the number of devices, type of environment, and investment capacity. Armis Centrix will serve as a foundational pillar supporting Multicedi's long-term digital evolution, enabling secure growth, improved governance, compliance with national and EU directives, and a strengthened security culture across the entire organization.

