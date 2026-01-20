Outfit7 Limited: PlayValley: Outfit7's New Division Launches First Game on Steam in 2026

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7 today announced the launch of PlayValley, a new game division created to explore bold ideas, move fast, and build instantly engaging games for both PC and mobile, whether players have five minutes or an entire evening to play.





Žiga Sedovnik, VP of PlayValley

PlayValley's first title is set to launch on PC via Steam in Q2 2026, marking Outfit7's debut on the platform. Additional titles are already in development, spanning new IPs and concepts that expand Outfit7's entertainment portfolio beyond its existing franchises.

PlayValley is developing its first games, which are built around a visually clean design and gameplay intended to feel intuitive and satisfying. Genre details will be revealed closer to launch. The division focuses on teamwork, creative freedom, and experimentation, allowing teams to shape the gameplay and explore ideas without limits.

"From day one, our goal has been to create games that immediately pull players in," said Žiga Sedovnik, VP of PlayValley. "At PlayValley, teams experiment early, iterate fast, and trust their instincts. We want every game to feel right from the first moment, no matter the platform or how long you play."

Inside the division, creativity drives every decision. Teams take full ownership of their projects, test ideas early, and refine them quickly, keeping the focus on experiences that feel immediate, satisfying, and memorable. This hands-on, flexible approach allows PlayValley to explore new genres, mechanics, and platforms while maintaining a strong focus on fun, accessibility, and replayability.

Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 26 billion times, and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .

For more information contact:

Daša Rankel

Outfit7 Limited

dasa.rankel@outfit7.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f43384d-95c8-4b1a-92b2-6cb139a66d76