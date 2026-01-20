StePacPPC's Advanced Packaging Extends Global Access of Dragon Fruit

Xtend MA/MH packaging preserves freshness and appearance of tropical fruits during long ocean transport to global markets

TEFEN, Israel, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StePacPCC, a world leader in innovative Modified Atmosphere Packaging solutions (MAP) for fresh produce, has developed a new packaging solution for preserving the freshness and vibrant appearance of the tropical fruit pitaya (dragon fruit) during the typically lengthy journey from Ecuador to the US and Europe.

StePacPPC's technical experts adapted the company's advanced Xtend Modified Atmosphere/Modified Humidity (MA/MH) bulk packaging films to accommodate the unique postharvest requirements of pitaya so that the exotic fruit reaches customers in peak quality and appearance.

Pitaya is native to Central and South America, and lauded for its striking bright colors, sweet tropical flavor and reputation as a health boosting superfruit naturally brimming with antioxidants and vitamins.

Yet, pitaya must contend with multiple challenges during sea shipment to destination markets around the world, a journey that can stretch to three weeks or more. High respiration rates, moisture loss, and susceptibility to microbial decay can all compromise fruit quality, beginning just days after harvest.

"South American pitaya growers often struggle to reach distant markets with this high-demand delicacy," informs Gary Ward, Ph.D., CTO for StePacPPC. "Even under optimal cold chain conditions, the long sea freight from Ecuador to North America and Europe takes its toll on the delicate fruit, resulting in weight loss, shriveling of the skin and the bracts, a dulling of the characteristic brightly colored peel, accompanied on occasion by microbial decay. These factors reduce the fruit's appeal and marketability by the time it arrives at its' destination. Most importantly, they negatively impact quality and freshness."

The new packaging solution balances oxygen and carbon dioxide concentrations and provides moisture control to protect the pitaya during extended storage and shipment. The packaging reduces dehydration, reduces the respiration rate of the fruit and inhibits microbial decay, thereby slowing fruit deterioration.

StePacPPC's Xtend packaging is proving to be instrumental in preserving the vibrant color and glossy appearance of the decorative pitaya, while preserving the firmness of the protruding bracts which is a key indicator of quality and freshness that tends to curl and wilt when dehydrated. Development of the specialized film by StePacPPC's global R&D team took over three years and involved frequent visits and close cooperation with Pitaya exporters to fine-tune and optimize the postharvest handling, packaging design, and overall performance of the new solution.

The Science of Freshness

StePacPPC's packaging technology is based on the principles of modified atmosphere packaging, effectively slowing down the respiration rate, inhibiting the production and action of ethylene gas (responsible for ripening and aging processes), and suppressing microbial decay.

A key differentiator of StePacPPC is its broad range of film structures, all incorporating antifog properties and a range of water vapor transmission rates (WVTR). This enables precise moisture management tailored to specific produce requirements, balancing mitigation of microbial decay risk with prevention of excessive weight loss while maintaining excellent product visibility. In combination with the optimized modified atmosphere, these features significantly extend the shelf life of tropical fruits beyond that achievable with conventional packaging solutions.

"This breakthrough has created new opportunities for exporters, enabling them to reach more distant markets with fruit arriving in prime condition. This applies not only to Ecuador and South America but to other key producing regions, including Southeast Asia-a major hub for the cultivation and export of dragon fruit," adds Ward. "The success in Ecuador epitomizes the way that StePacPPC identifies fresh produce pain points and then works with its customers to forge a new packaging paradigm."

MAP Packaging keeps tropical fruit vibrant and fresh

This pitaya tailored packaging film is the most recent newcomer to StePacPPC's portfolio of packaging solutions already experiencing momentum for their successful shipments of other tropical fruits, including bananas, passion fruit, lychee, longan, rambutan, mango, and papaya.

StePacPPC's Xtend bulk and Xgo flow-pack retail packaging for passion fruit are already an industry standard for shipments going from Colombia to the USA and Europe. This packaging actively extends the shelf life of passion fruit and significantly enhances its ability to survive weeks-long cold-chain shipment, slowing down the ripening process and minimizing the risk of common peel defects such as wrinkles and mold.

StePacPPC's preformed bulk and retail bags are also being used extensively in South Africa for packaging and shipping green bananas. The bananas are then ripened in the sealed bag and the modified atmosphere slows the ripening process, providing more leeway for distribution of fruit packed in bulk packaging and a broader window of consumption for bananas packed in retail packaging.

"StePacPPC is at the forefront of packaging technology for fresh produce," proclaims Ward. "We custom design lean packaging that can preserve the freshness of tropical fruits for weeks on end. This is a game changer, as it accommodates longer storage, ensures smarter, more cost-effective logistics, dramatically improves quality ,reduces food waste, and unlocks new markets for this highly demanded category of fruits."

