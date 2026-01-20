Family Law Group Honoured With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Lawyer - Family Law in London

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Family Law Group has been recognized as the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Lawyer - Family Law category, recognizing the firm's dedication to compassionate, professional family law services and its long-standing commitment to the London community.

Founded in 1993 by Brenda D. Barr, Family Law Group is London's largest boutique family-law firm, exclusively focused on family law matters. The firm's team of lawyers guides clients through separation, divorce, child custody, support and property-division issues with personalized attention, clear legal advice and measured compassion.

Based at 1579 Hyde Park Road, London, ON N6H 5L4, Family Law Group serves clients throughout London and the surrounding area, offering accessible, client-centred legal care.

Family Law Group is known for combining legal expertise with a deep understanding of the emotional and practical challenges families face during transitions. Their services include separation agreements, custody and access, child and spousal support, equalization of net family property, and comprehensive guidance through all aspects of family law.

Receiving the Consumer Choice Award acknowledges the firm's consistent delivery of thoughtful, effective legal support rooted in respect and professionalism. "We are honoured to receive this recognition," said the team at Family Law Group. "Our priority has always been to support our clients with clarity and compassion, helping them navigate difficult times with dignity and care."

This award underscores Family Law Group's role as a trusted legal resource for individuals and families facing important personal and legal decisions. With decades of experience, a dedicated team and a client-first philosophy, the firm is well positioned to uphold its commitment to accessible, high-quality family law representation in London.

For more information about Family Law Group, visit www.familylawgroup.ca.

About Family Law Group

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

