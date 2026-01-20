Anzeige
20.01.2026
Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's January Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 21-22, 2026. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EST

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

Kaltura Inc (KLTR)

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE)

9:15-9:45

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP)

******

10:00-10:30

NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)

******

10:45-11:15

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (RECO)

******

11:30-12:00

Optimi Health (OPTHF)

******

12:15-12:45

Northern Technologies International Co (NTIC)

******

1:00-1:30

Odysight.ai Inc (ODYS)

******

1:45-2:15

Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF)

******

2:30-3:00

Neovolta Inc. (NEOV)

******

3:15-3:45

INEO Tech Corp (INEOF)

******

4:00-4:30

SBC Medical Group (SBC)

******

1x1s Only

(21st)

Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT)

*****

*****

*****

*All Times EST

Thursday, January 22, 2026 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

SuperCom (SPCB)

******

9:15-9:45

******

******

10:00-10:30

Newcore Gold Ltd. (NCAU)

Meritage Hospitality (MHGU)

10:45-11:15

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR)

******

11:30-12:00

Upexi, Inc. (UPXI)

The LGL Group, Inc (LGL)

12:15-12:45

Birchtech Technologies (BCHT)

******

1:00-1:30

BioLargo, Inc. (BLGO)

******

1:45-2:15

Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

******

2:30-3:00

Daktronics (DAKT)

Titan Mining Corporation (TII)

3:15-3:45

Kolibri Global Energy Inc (KGEI)

******

4:00-4:30

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)

******

1x1s Only

(22nd)

Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT)

*****

*****

*****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Lighthouse Equity Research ("Lighthouse") programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sidoti-events-llcs-january-micro-cap-virtual-conference-1129138

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
