Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 13:34 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logistics Reply announces the launch of its warehouse AI Agent Builder, GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence

TURIN, Italy, Jan. 20, 2026, the Reply group company specialising in innovative solutions for supply chain execution and warehouse management, announced today the release of GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence, the new AI Agent Builder, part of its agentic AI solution natively embedded within the LEA ReplyTM Platform, the microservices-based platform for warehouse and supply chain execution.

Designed to support warehouse operations through a flexible and scalable architecture, LEA Reply enables end-to-end supply chain execution while continuously evolving to address increasing levels of automation and operational complexity. With the introduction of GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence, the platform enables users to design, configure, and deploy their own AI agents directly within operational workflows.

This new enhancement allows customers to configure AI agents within LEA Reply WMS according to specific operational needs. Through a visual interface, users can define data sources, behaviours, and actions, enabling agents to correlate information from multiple internal and external systems, detect anomalies, trigger workflows, and support decision-making based on real-time operational data.

The solution is based on modular components such as prompts, tools, models, and triggers, enabling even complex scenarios to be built without programming knowledge or AI expertise. This approach accelerates the implementation of AI-driven processes, reduces technical dependencies, and makes automation more widely accessible across operations and business teams. Because Dynamic Intelligence is fully integrated into the LEA Reply environment, the solution can be deployed directly in live warehouse operations, delivering tangible benefits in terms of automation, productivity, and operational responsiveness across the supply chain.

In 2024, Logistics Reply was recognised with the LogiMat Best Product Award for its multi-agent AI solution GaliLEA, which brings agentic AI directly into customers' daily workflows, enabling smarter orchestration, real-time decision support, and autonomous execution of repetitive or time-sensitive tasks.

With Dynamic Intelligence, customers can:

  • Build AI agents that react dynamically to operational events
  • Connect agents to multiple internal and external data sources
  • Automate exception handling and repetitive decisions
  • Streamline warehouse processes through adaptive AI-driven actions
  • Design agents that support monitoring, analysis, and decision-making
  • Rapidly prototype and deploy new use cases without specialised AI skills

By extending the practical application of artificial intelligence to customer-specific warehouse contexts, the solution empowers organisations to achieve higher levels of adaptive automation, resilience, and operational efficiency.

"With more than 30 years of experience in warehouse execution and end-to-end supply chain processes, we have designed LEA Reply to continuously evolve alongside our customers' operational needs," said Piercarlo Benetti, Partner at Logistics Reply. "GaliLEA Dynamic Intelligence marks a significant step in bringing agentic AI to the heart of warehouse operations. By enabling customers to create and govern their own AI agents, we are opening a new phase of flexibility, autonomy, and continuous optimisation."

Dynamic Intelligence is available as part of the GaliLEA AI suite within LEA Reply and can be activated across new and existing implementations. For more information, visit: www.logistics-reply.com

Logistics Reply

Logistics Reply is the Reply group company specialised in delivering state-of-the-art software to transform supply chains, blending modularity with enhanced connectivity, to meet the dynamic demands of modern warehousing and logistics. Our solutions ensure seamless collaboration between systems, humans, and machines, creating a digital footprint orchestrating advanced automation. We optimise warehouse efficiency through smart robotics and enhance operational decision-making with AI. With over 25 years of pioneering experience, we lead clients through their digital transformation, ensuring rapid value and lasting quality.

Discover our innovative software solutions at www.logistics-reply.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf846ed5-dfa3-49e6-a122-e85742c35ad7



Contact: Irene Caia i.caia@reply.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.