TEAM INTERNET GROUP

Team Internet's trading momentum improved in Q425, supported by accelerated performance in Comparison and Domains, Identity and Software (DIS) and cost control across all segments, despite ongoing market headwinds. Consequently, management now expects FY25 gross revenue, net revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be towards the top end of analyst expectations. Discussions in relation to the disposal of DIS are said to be progressing well, with the board confident of achieving a value in excess of the group's current £118m market capitalisation.

