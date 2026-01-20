The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
16 January 2026 815.06p per Ordinary share
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
20 January 2026
