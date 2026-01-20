Anzeige
WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 13:36 Uhr
63 Leser
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

16 January 2026 815.06p per Ordinary share

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

20 January 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
