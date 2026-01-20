MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 19 January 2026 was 403.60p (ex-income) 406.78p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
20 January 2026
© 2026 PR Newswire