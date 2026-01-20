Dr. Roof Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Roofing Category in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Dr. Roof has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Roofing category, reflecting more than three decades of service supporting homeowners across the Atlanta region and throughout the Southeast.

Dr. Roof Atlanta began in 1988 as a small family-run operation in Roswell, Georgia. Over time, the company expanded steadily, building a reputation rooted in integrity, skilled workmanship, and consistent customer care. Today, Dr. Roof operates as a regional leader providing roofing, siding, gutter services, and storm restoration solutions.

The company's growth has been shaped by a focus on long-term property protection rather than short-term fixes. Dr. Roof works with homeowners to assess conditions, explain options clearly, and complete work with attention to durability and performance. This approach has supported tens of thousands of projects across residential properties in varying conditions and climates.

Storm restoration remains a significant part of Dr. Roof's work. The team supports homeowners navigating repairs following severe weather, helping them address damage efficiently while maintaining transparency throughout the process. This steady, process-driven approach has helped homeowners make informed decisions during stressful situations.

Dr. Roof places strong emphasis on craftsmanship and accountability. Projects are completed by experienced teams who follow established standards and safety practices, ensuring consistency across services and locations. This operational discipline has contributed to the company's long-standing presence in the Southeast roofing industry.

"This recognition reflects the trust homeowners place in us year after year," said the team at Dr. Roof. "We've always believed that doing the work properly and standing behind it is what builds lasting relationships."

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award reflects Dr. Roof's long-standing presence in the Atlanta market and the consistency of its work over time. The recognition aligns with the company's steady approach to service, craftsmanship, and accountability rather than short-term results.

As Dr. Roof continues its work across Atlanta and the Southeast, the company remains focused on protecting homes through reliable service, experienced craftsmanship, and clear communication at every stage of a project.

About Dr. Roof

Dr. Roof is a roofing and exterior services company serving Atlanta and communities across the Southeast. Founded in 1988, the company provides roofing, siding, gutter, and storm restoration services for residential properties. Known for its integrity, skilled craftsmanship, and customer-focused approach, Dr. Roof has supported tens of thousands of homeowners in protecting and improving their homes. To learn more, visit www.drroof.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

