Equiti Group appoints Noureldeen AlHammoury as Chief Market Strategist

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a global fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Noureldeen AlHammoury as Chief Market Strategist, a senior leadership role that builds on Equiti's strong market insight capability, delivering timely, credible, and in-depth analysis for clients globally. Joining an established team of experienced market analysts and media commentators, his appointment reinforces Equiti's commitment to translating complex economic and market developments into clear, actionable perspectives that help clients make more informed decisions in fast-moving market conditions.

Noureldeen has over 15 years of experience as a global markets strategist and economist, known for his intermarket analysis of micro and macroeconomics, US Federal Reserve policy, central bank work, and a proprietary time/price method to identify market turning points. He served as Chief Market Strategist at Market.com, ADS Securities, Amana Capital, FBS Inc., and Squared Financial. In his new role, he will lead Equiti's forward-looking research and market outlooks, delivering clear, data-driven insights and global commentary.

Commenting on the appointment, Riccardo Camon, Equiti's Group Head of Marketing, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Noureldeen to the team. His experience at the intersection of market insight, media, and community engagement will be a strong addition to our digital acquisition efforts, helping us drive growth while building deeper, more meaningful client relationships."

Noureldeen AlHammoury, Chief Market Strategist, said: "Equiti has built a strong reputation for putting clients first and is well positioned to redefine how market insights and community engagement are delivered. I'm delighted to be part of this journey and look forward to contributing my experience to strengthen Equiti's thought leadership and enhance its high-value insights platform that supports clients at every stage of their journey."

This leadership addition marks a further step in Equiti's efforts to expand the depth, reach, and relevance of its market insight, supporting clients as global markets continue to evolve.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com

