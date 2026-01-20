Kailas FUGA announces new partnership with Penyagolosa Trail in Spain

Kailas FUGA grows with race partnerships and athlete community

José Ángel Jiménez Canales during his win at the 2025 Penyagolosa Trails.

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 20, 2026, a long-term strategic partnership with the renowned Penyagolosa Trails. Leveraging its experience in managing international races, the investment and resources from Kailas FUGA will support this iconic Spanish race to gain a truly global audience.

The race adds to Kailas FUGA's growing footprint in Spain following the establishment of retail distribution in 2024. In 2023 Kailas FUGA Team signed its first Spanish elite athlete then signed rising stars José Ángel CANALES and Maria FUENTES (2nd place ETC - UTMB, 2025) cementing its reputation in the country. 2026 sees the formal launch of FUGA's sponsored community FUGA Mountain Club in Spain, led by Alvaro Gonzales del Salto. Combining high quality gear, elite athletes, and community runners with prestigious races this positions Kailas FUGA competitively in Spain's trail running market.

The winner of the 2025 edition and Kailas FUGA athlete José Ángel CANALES commented "The beautiful Penyagolosa trail is not only among my favorite races, but also one of the best in Spain. I look forward to seeing them grow together in the future."



Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN said "With passionate athletes and some of the region's most technically demanding and stunning terrain it is an ideal proving ground for Kailas FUGA's high-performance gear."

Commenting on the partnership, Penyagolosa Trails Race Director Tico CERVERA explained, "For Penyagolosa Trails, it is essential that our partners respect the environment, sporting excellence and the runner's experience. Kailas FUGA shares this vision and we believe this partnership brings real value." The 2026 FUGA Penyagolosa Trails has attracted registrations from over 40 nationalities.

Kailas FUGA Head of International Race Partnerships Jacky YAO added, "Penyagolosa Trails stands among Spain's premier trail races, aligning perfectly with our commitment to elite-level trail experiences. FUGA athletes and FUGA Mountain Club team members have competed, and podiumed at Penyagolosa Trails, consistently praising the race. We're proud to deepen this connection and embrace Penyagolosa Trails as a true "home race" for the FUGA family in Southern Europe."

FUGA Penyagolosa Trails (www.penyagolosatrails.com) is one of over 40 international trail races that Kailas FUGA sponsors.

For media enquiries, please contact: pippaebel@kailas.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98bd9bde-505e-481c-b888-2579257afeed