WKN: A2PSNF | ISIN: US6300873022 | Ticker-Symbol: NV3P
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 08:06
0,920 Euro
-6,12 % -0,060
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
DealFlow Events: NanoViricides to Present at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE Amer.:NNVC) (the "Company"), a clinical stage leader developing revolutionary broad-spectrum antiviral drugs that the virus cannot escape, announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28th and 29th, 2026.

Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President and Executive Chairman of the Company will deliver a company presentation on Thursday, January 29th at 11:00 am ET, and will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

NanoViricides is developing first-in-class antiviral drugs that act by a novel mechanism of action, enabling unparalleled broad-spectrum antiviral activity as well as safety. The Nanoviricides technology defines a novel antiviral mode of action that we call "Re-Infection Inhibition". A "nanoviricide" is designed to look like a cell to the virus, presenting a high concentration of virus-binding ligands on its surface. Upon binding of the virus, the nanoviricide is further designed to change shape and engulf the virus particle, rendering it incapable of infecting cells.

Event Details:

  • Conference: 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

  • Venue: The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

  • Location: Atlantic City, NJ

  • Date: January 28th-29th, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the NanoViricides management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference by registering (no cost to attend) at the Conference website (https://dealflowdiscoveryconference.com/investors/ ).

ABOUT NANOVIRICIDES

NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company") (www.nanoviricides.com) is a clinical stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy.

Our lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that we plan to develop as a treatment of RSV, COVID, Long COVID, Influenza, and other respiratory viral infections. NV-387 is a unique broad-spectrum antiviral that is also effective in animal models for Monkeypox (MPox), Smallpox, as well as Measles.

Our other advanced drug candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of all Herpesvirus infections including HSV-1 "cold sores", HSV-2 "genital ulcers, VZV Shingles and Chickenpox. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

NV-387 has successfully completed a Phase I human clinical trial in healthy volunteers with no reported adverse events. The Company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact:
NanoViricides, Inc.
info@nanoviricides.com

Public Relations Contact:
ir@nanoviricides.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/nanoviricides-to-present-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conference-1128827

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
