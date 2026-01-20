Bebuzee Inc: Bebuzee Accelerates Global Rollout as Platform Adoption Poised to Surge, Emerging as a Contender in the Next-Generation Super App Race

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Bebuzee Inc. ($BBUZ), the rapidly expanding digital platform company, today announced the next phase of its global rollout, with platform adoption poised to surge - reinforcing its position as a serious contender in the race to build the world's next major Super App.

Following its recent announcement targeting hundreds of millions of users within the trillion-dollar digital economy, Bebuzee is now executing a unified platform strategy that integrates social networking, video, messaging, commerce, and digital services into a single global ecosystem.

Unlike traditional single-purpose apps, Bebuzee is built as a multi-vertical platform, allowing people to connect, create, transact, and discover seamlessly - all in one place.

A Platform Built for the Next Era of Digital Behavior

Consumer behavior is shifting rapidly. Users now demand fewer apps that do more, while creators and businesses are seeking platforms that deliver reach, ownership, and long-term opportunity. Bebuzee's architecture reflects this transformation, positioning the company at the intersection of social media, the creator economy, and digital commerce.

Super Apps have already transformed markets across Asia and emerging economies - yet no single platform has fully captured this model at global scale. Bebuzee's strategy is designed to close that gap.

"This is not about launching another social app," said Joseph Onyero, Founder of Bebuzee.

"It's about building digital infrastructure that scales globally, empowers creators, and generates long-term value across multiple sectors of the digital economy."

Early-Stage Platform, Large-Scale Ambition

With market awareness still in its early stages, Bebuzee represents what many investors recognize as the critical early narrative phase - where vision, execution, and scale potential converge before mainstream recognition.

The company's roadmap focuses on:

Accelerating global platform adoption

Deepening creator and community engagement

Expanding monetization across social and commerce

Building a scalable ecosystem engineered for long-term growth

As Bebuzee continues rolling out features and onboarding users worldwide, management believes the platform is entering a key inflection point where early adoption can rapidly compound into network effects.

Momentum Beyond Headlines

Bebuzee's expansion comes amid growing interest from creators, entrepreneurs, and digital innovators seeking alternatives to legacy platforms. The momentum reflects a broader global trend: audiences are gravitating toward next-generation ecosystems that prioritize participation, reach, and scale.

For early adopters: Discover and join a platform poised for global growth.

For creators and businesses: Build presence before saturation.

For investors: Recognize platform trajectories before they become consensus.

Bebuzee is now available for download on all major app stores.

About Bebuzee

Bebuzee Inc. ($BBUZ) is a global digital platform company building a next-generation Super App that integrates social networking, video, messaging, commerce, and digital services into a single ecosystem. The company's mission is to create scalable digital infrastructure for the modern global economy.

Contact Information:

Bebuzee, Inc.

Press Relations

www.bebuzee.com/

press@bebuzee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company's industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Bebuzee cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee's financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee's international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee's intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Bebuzee Inc

