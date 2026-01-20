PayToMe.co: LuggageToShip.com Expands AI Hands-Free Travel-Tech Platform for ZIP-to-ZIP Luggage Shipping

ZIP-to-ZIP booking with optional temporary storage and round-trip scheduling helps travelers ship luggage, boxes, skis and golf clubs door-to-door.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / LuggageToShip.com, an AI-powered Hands-Free Travel-Tech platform, today announced expanded ZIP-to-ZIP capabilities for reliable door-to-door luggage and travel gear delivery-built for peak travel seasons including ski trips, NFL travel weekends, golf tournaments, college group travel, spring break, and major business events such as Money20/20 and the Roth Conference. The platform supports ZIP-to-ZIP booking for domestic U.S. deliveries, while also enabling international shipping with flexible city-to-city and country-to-country coverage.

Powered by AI infrastructure from PayToMe.co, LuggageToShip.com is transforming luggage delivery into a simple travel platform experience-helping customers avoid airport baggage delays, airline baggage fees, oversized luggage headaches, and the stress of dragging heavy bags through airports, hotels, and event venues.

A Travel-Tech Platform Experience

While flights and hotels can be booked in minutes, travelers still struggle with the same pain points year after year: baggage fees, baggage loss, baggage delays, oversized luggage charges, and the simple reality that dragging multiple suitcases through airports and hotel lobbies can turn a premium trip into a frustrating one.

LuggageToShip.com removes that friction by allowing travelers to plan ahead, ship luggage door-to-door, track shipments, and arrive with fewer physical burdens-especially during busy travel seasons, major event weekends, and high-demand conference periods. Travelers can also check shipping rates in seconds and complete booking through a streamlined digital experience.

"Our vision is to make luggage delivery feel like a modern travel platform," said Mike Ulker, Founder of LuggageToShip.com. "Expedia and booking.com help travelers compare airlines and hotels for booking decisions. LuggageToShip.com helps travelers compare luggage delivery options for their trip-so they can travel lighter, move faster, and spend more time enjoying the experience they paid for."

Built for High-Value Trips and Time-Sensitive Itineraries

LuggageToShip.com is built for travelers who value time, comfort, and predictable outcomes. The platform supports families traveling with multiple bags, travelers carrying specialty equipment, and professionals attending events where delayed luggage can disrupt schedules.

Popular use cases include:

• Ski trips and winter travel (heavy jackets, boots, and bulky gear)

• NFL travel weekends and major sporting event travel

• Golf tournaments and golf bag travel

• College football group tours and organized travel weekends

• Spring break travel for families and groups

• Conferences and premium business travel-including major periods around Money20/20 and the Roth Conference

Common shipments include suitcases, boxes, ski gear, and golf clubs, delivered door-to-door for travelers who want to avoid airline baggage fees, oversized baggage handling, and baggage claim delays.

For travelers booking expensive trips, the platform helps reduce the risk of airline delays, lost baggage, oversized fees, and wasted time at baggage claim.

AI Infrastructure Powered by PayToMe.co

LuggageToShip.com is powered by PayToMe.co's AI-native infrastructure, enabling the platform to continue evolving beyond a transactional shipping flow into a technology-first travel logistics platform.

Platform enhancements supported through PayToMe.co's AI infrastructure include:

• Smarter trip-readiness workflows

• Automated tracking updates and traveler notifications

• Streamlined support coordination and responsiveness

• Scalable operations for peak travel seasons and group travel demand

• A cleaner, more "travel booking platform" user experience

PayToMe.co also supports fast digital invoicing and Text-to-Pay checkout options to reduce booking friction for travelers.

"Travel is increasingly digital, and luggage delivery should be part of that same convenience," added Ulker. "We designed LuggageToShip.com to feel like a platform-not a traditional shipping company-so travelers can manage luggage delivery with the same ease they book flights and hotels."

Travel Lighter. Arrive Faster. Enjoy More.

LuggageToShip.com is built for travelers who want less stress and more freedom. By coordinating luggage delivery ahead of time, travelers can move through airports faster, avoid baggage fees, and enjoy a smoother travel day-especially when airports are busiest.

To explore luggage delivery options, check rates, and ship bags door-to-door, visit www.LuggageToShip.com

New customer discounts may be available (terms apply).

Email cs@LuggageToShip.com

Or call +1 800-678-6167

About LuggageToShip.com

LuggageToShip.com is an AI-powered Hands-Free Travel-Tech platform that helps travelers compare and coordinate door-to-door luggage delivery for vacations, major events, group travel, and business trips. Designed to feel like a modern travel platform, LuggageToShip.com helps customers reduce baggage stress, avoid airport delays, and travel smarter through a simple, trackable digital experience.

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is an AI-native fintech and infrastructure platform supporting modern automation and workflow systems for SMBs and enterprises operating globally. PayToMe.co powers next-generation platforms that require scalable automation and reliable infrastructure.

Contact:

Luggage To Ship Inc.

LuggageToShip.com

Email: cs@luggagetoship.com

Website: www.LuggageToShip.com

Phone: +1 800-678-6167

