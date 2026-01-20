Reps Launches Enterprise AI Platform for Execution Readiness

Reps Prepares People and AI to Execute - Before Outcomes are on the Line

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Reps, a pioneer in Enterprise AI for Execution Readiness, today announced the launch of its platform purpose-built for an era where work is done by people and AI together - equipping people to work with AI, and AI to work with people.

As AI speeds up work, enterprises are confronting a hard truth: Speed doesn't fix execution - it amplifies whatever is already there. Reps equips companies to build, measure, and scale execution before it becomes scaled failure.

"During my time at McKinsey and Oracle, I saw a recurring pattern: Strategies break down because readiness is invisible," said Bhakti Vithalani, founder and CEO of Reps. "AI can scale preparation - or it can scale mistakes. By making readiness measurable, Reps equips people and AI to execute with confidence."

Execution is a Muscle

Reps is built on a simple but powerful idea: Execution is a muscle that can be trained, measured, and scaled. Execution readiness is the ability to turn vision and strategy into action with speed and repeatability. Like in sports, readiness is built through "reps" - repeated attempts that create muscle memory. Reps provides a safe space for preparation before outcomes are on the line. It is designed for readiness, not surveillance.

Closing the Execution Gap

Reps captures preparation before moments that matter - a screen recording of practicing with an AI assistant, a draft proposal or a voice note with field insights. By analyzing these signals, Reps becomes the missing data layer for execution, revealing what's working, what's changing, and where execution breaks down.

While enterprises can measure customers with CRM and resources with ERP, these tools explain what happened after the fact. This leaves business leaders without metrics or visibility to answer basic questions: Are people and AI ready? What are the winners doing right? What's changing in real-world context? Reps closes the strategy-execution gap.

"A great strategy and vision mean nothing when the organization can't successfully execute, which unfortunately happens too often," said John Chambers, founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, former executive chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems, and Reps investor. "The reality for enterprises is that they can either disrupt or get disrupted. Especially in today's age of AI, it is more important than ever for companies to effectively scale and move quickly. Reps introduces decision-grade data that makes execution adaptable and scalable when it comes to people and AI working seamlessly together. Every person will use AI in their day-to-day lives before this decade ends and Reps is getting companies ready for this AI-driven future."

The New Execution Infrastructure

Reps introduces three core components:

Reps Profiles: Verifiable, portable user profiles that showcase progress over time.

Reps Exchanges: Proven practices and insights, turning tribal knowledge into collective intelligence that people and AI can train from in real time.

Reps APIs: A "pre-flight" layer that enables routing work to the right execution-ready people or AI, orchestrating handoffs, and personalizing AI.

The platform has captured and analyzed more than 2.6 million multimodal reps across three critical areas: accelerating go-to-market execution (9x faster launch cycles), building AI fluency (90% proficiency achieved in 4 weeks), and driving cross-functional and ecosystem execution at scale (135% improvement in partner activation) - all validated through A/B tests. Reps has a global customer base that includes Google Cloud, Accenture, and Tata Steel.

"We see all the cutting-edge technology out there, but the real question is where to apply it for real impact," said Kishore Durg, Lead for LearnVantage, Accenture's $1 billion investment in an AI-powered platform for enterprise reinvention, and a 20-year technology and operations veteran at the firm. "Reps is different - it solves a major problem businesses face today: the execution gap. Reps ensures the shift to an AI-powered workforce delivers real business results. We are excited to be both a customer and alliance partner."

"Most leaders recognize the importance of AI, but few know where or how to deploy it," said Adam Grant, prominent organizational psychologist and professor at the Wharton School, and Reps advisor. "Reps is designed to help people and companies recognize the most promising applications of AI and build the readiness to use it effectively - by surfacing and sharing what actually works."

About Reps?

Reps is Enterprise AI for Execution Readiness. Our mission is to mobilize enterprise potential into business results for people and AI. The platform helps organizations build, measure, and scale how people and AI prepare to execute - turning preparation into a durable advantage.

Execution is a muscle. Reps is how you build it. For more information, visit Reps.ai.

