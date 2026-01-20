Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma Files Provisional Patent Application for Industry-First Sublingual Formulation of Alprazolam - Generic Xanax - for Rapid Anxiety Relief

New sublingual delivery system designed to enhance bioavailability and speed of onset for major depressive and generalized anxiety disorders

Alprazolam, sold under the brand name Xanax among others, was the 37th most commonly prescribed medication in the United States, with more than 15.8 million combined branded and generic prescriptions in 2023

Phase 1 clinical trial planned for mid-2026

ESTERO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing multi-faceted patent-pending drug delivery technology, today announced the filing of a new provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The application, titled "A Sublingual Powder Formulation of Alprazolam and Methods of Use Thereof," covers the first-ever sublingual powder formulation of alprazolam, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication Xanax. This development represents a series of sublingual powder-based therapeutic alternatives the Company intends to commercialize via the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Aspire's strategic pipeline focuses on reformulating approved therapeutics to address unmet needs where no powder alternatives currently exist.

Alprazolam is a standard-of-care generic benzodiazepine medication taken by millions of patients globally for the management of anxiety disorders and panic attacks. While effective, the traditional oral administration of alprazolam tablets typically requires considerable time to take effect, often 30 minutes or more - as the pill must pass through the digestive system and liver before entering the bloodstream.

Advancing Pharmacokinetic Performance With Aspire's Sublingual Formulation

The patent filing seeks protection for Aspire's advanced sublingual delivery system. This technology is engineered to optimize the pharmacokinetic performance of alprazolam by improving its absorption into the bloodstream, increasing bioavailability, and significantly accelerating the speed of onset compared to traditional oral tablets. Alprazolam is widely prescribed - ranking as the 37th most common medication in the U.S. with over 15.8 million prescriptions in 2023, combined branded and generic prescriptions, according to ClinCalc. Traditionally administered in tablet form, Aspire's sublingual powder alprazolam is designed to provide a critical alternative for patients requiring rapid relief. By utilizing a unique sublingual mechanism of action, the Company's formulation allows the drug to be absorbed rapidly under the tongue. This method is intended to bypass the gastrointestinal tract and first-pass metabolism, potentially reducing the onset of action from approximately half-an-hour to just minutes, offering a transformational solution for patients requiring immediate relief during acute episodes.

CEO Commentary

"Today marks another vital milestone as we introduce another unique formulation of a widely utilized therapeutic," said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire. "We believe this dosage form could offer patients a faster onset of action, which is crucial for managing acute panic attacks or severe anxiety episodes where swift relief is essential. Furthermore, it provides a much-needed solution for adult patients who suffer from dysphagia or have difficulty swallowing traditional capsules and tablets. By applying our technology to alprazolam, we are not inventing a new drug; we are making an existing, proven drug potentially work faster and more effectively."

Higginson added, "This initiative follows the recent positive FDA response regarding our high-dose aspirin candidate and aligns with our broader strategy to expand our pipeline of 505(b)(2) branded products."

About Alprazolam

Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine indicated for the management of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), panic disorders, and symptoms of depression. While the first generic immediate-release tablets were FDA-approved in 1993, the market has lacked a fast-acting powder formulation. Aspire's 505(b)(2) strategy aims to bridge this gap by leveraging the established safety profile of alprazolam while introducing a superior delivery mechanism.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver drugs to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma's delivery technology can be applied to many different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other bioactive substances, spanning both small and large molecule therapeutics, nutraceuticals and supplements.

Safe Harbor Statement

