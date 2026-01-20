Michigan's Largest St. Patrick's Day Festival Returns Bigger Than Ever as Irish Off Ionia, Presented by HopCat

Irish Off Ionia is Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day festival, celebrating Irish culture and community in downtown Grand Rapids. Formerly known as Irish On Ionia, the event has evolved to bring an even better experience to guests while remaining a staple in the city's holiday celebrations.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / One of Michigan's most iconic St. Patrick's Day celebrations is back in 2026 - and it's doubling down on everything fans love. Irish Off Ionia, formerly Irish On Ionia, returns on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a bold new layout at Calder Plaza designed to deliver double the stages, double the drink tents, and double the fun.

After more than a decade as a cornerstone St. Patrick's Day festival, Irish Off Ionia is scaling up to meet demand. Recent years brought unprecedented turnout, prompting organizers to expand the event once again at Calder Plaza. The 2026 festival will feature an additional stage and additional drink tents, creating more space, better flow, and an enhanced guest experience - without losing the spirited atmosphere that defines the celebration.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 20, with a limited-time early-bird offer: During the first week, guests can score four General Admission tickets for the price of three, available through Jan. 26. Sponsorship opportunities are limited and still available.

"Irish Off Ionia at Calder Plaza gave us the opportunity to reimagine what this festival could be," said Justin Pollock, Event Director. "In 2026, we're taking it even further - more space, more entertainment, and a layout that makes it easier than ever for guests to enjoy everything the day has to offer. It's the same celebration people love, just bigger and better!"

What to Expect at Irish Off Ionia 2026:

Double the stages featuring live music and Irish performances throughout the day

Double the drink tents for faster service and more variety

A new Calder Plaza layout with expanded space and improved guest flow

Elevated food and beverage offerings

A continued commitment to zero-waste practices

An energetic, inclusive St. Patrick's Day celebration in the heart of downtown

Irish Off Ionia 2026 is proudly presented by HopCat and remains one of the Midwest's largest and most anticipated St. Patrick's Day festivals. For more details, including entertainment lineups and ticket information, head to www.irishoffionia.com .

CONTACT:

Michele Ary

Brand Manager

michele@wearebarfly.com

269-206-6872

SOURCE: HopCat

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/michigan%e2%80%99s-largest-st.-patrick%e2%80%99s-day-festival-returns-bigger-than-1129185