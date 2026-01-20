Qrvey Launches Ready-to-Use AI Features in Its Embedded Analytics Developer Playground

SaaS Product and Engineering Teams Evaluating Embedded Analytics Platforms Can Now Explore Qrvey's AI Chart Builder and Smart Analyzer Firsthand - No Sales Process Required

TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS companies, today announced the launch of ready-to-use AI features within its Developer Playground, a web-based experience available at dev.qrvey.com. The Playground includes two embedded, AI-driven capabilities available today: AI Chart Builder and Smart Analyzer.

Designed specifically for SaaS product and engineering teams evaluating embedded analytics, the Developer Playground allows users to explore Qrvey's platform, and its AI capabilities, on their own terms, using sample datasets, dashboards, and workflow automation.

Bringing Clarity to Embedded Analytics & AI for SaaS

The embedded analytics market has become increasingly noisy, particularly around AI. While many platforms promote AI-powered features, it can be difficult for SaaS teams building multi-tenant products to understand which capabilities are production-ready, how they actually work, and whether they meet real end-user needs.

"When everything gets noisier and blurrier, truth and trust are what separate enduring businesses from the rest," said Arman Eshraghi, founder and CEO of Qrvey. "We believe AI-driven analytics should be easy to use, easy to embed, and easy to trust. By making these features openly available in our Developer Playground, we're giving SaaS product and engineering teams the chance to experience how straightforward it can be to deliver powerful, AI-driven insights to their own customers."

AI Features Available Today in the Developer Playground

AI Chart Builder

Qrvey's AI Chart Builder enables users to generate production-ready visualizations using plain language. In the Developer Playground, users select a sample dataset and describe the insight they want - for example, "compare revenue by product line over the last year." The AI interprets the request, selects the appropriate visualization, and generates it instantly. Users can then refine results with natural-language follow-ups such as "split by region" or "highlight the top three segments," iterating toward the exact chart they need - all within a conversational interface.

Smart Analyzer

Smart Analyzer provides a fast, conversational way to explore data and uncover insights. Users can ask analytical questions like "Which segments are growing the fastest?" or "What factors are influencing churn?" Smart Analyzer automatically identifies relevant metrics, surfaces key patterns, and guides users into deeper analysis through intelligent follow-up questions.

More Than AI: A Full Embedded Analytics Experience

In addition to AI features, the Developer Playground showcases the broader capabilities of Qrvey's embedded analytics platform, including:

Qrvey Dashboards - Explore prebuilt dashboards with advanced drill-down, filtering, and customization

Dashboard Builder - Create dashboards tailored to end-user business needs

Workflow Automation - Build simple or advanced workflows that go beyond basic alerts

Pixel-Perfect Reports - Design fully formatted reports with precise control over layout and typography

Download Manager - Audit and manage data exports and downloads across the system

UI Customization & White Labeling - Seamlessly match your product's brand so end users never see third-party software

The Qrvey Developer Playground is available now for free and requires no installation or commitment. To explore the Developer Playground and try Qrvey's AI features, visit dev.qrvey.com.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights - all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

CONTACT:

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-launches-ready-to-use-ai-features-in-its-embedded-analytics-1129211