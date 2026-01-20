Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to report a production for their first quarter ending December 31, 2025 of 456,179 silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 205,104 silver ounces, 2,914 gold ounces, 96 tonnes of copper, and 150 tonnes of zinc.

"Parral had an excellent quarter for the company, generating record cash flows. Current market silver and gold prices have substantially increased since the end of December. As we report our production in silver equivalent ounces and the silver price has increased markedly relative to the gold price, our reported silver equivalent production appears lower compared to the previous quarter. Gold production increased by approximately 8%, while silver production slightly decreased by 3% compared to the previous quarter," Brad Langille, President and CEO stated. "Our very strong balance sheet, which includes a cash balance of $245 million USD, together with our record Parral cash flow has put us in an excellent position for our upcoming mine build. As we await the final environmental permit at Los Ricos South, we are completing detailed engineering work and anticipate over the coming weeks to be in a position to place orders for long lead time items."

Table 1: Quarterly Production Summary

Quarter Ended Sep 2024 Dec 2024 Mar 2025 Jun 2025 Sep 2025 Dec 2025 Silver Production (oz) 167,001 226,343 210,289 201,616 212,854 205,104 Gold Production (oz) 2,232 3,213 3,279 3,100 2,697 2,914 Copper Production (tonnes) 132 121 117 128 110 96 Zinc Production (tonnes) 100 161 157 140 150 150 Silver Equivalent Production (oz)1 406,150 551,337 555,479 555,500 487,876 456,179

"Silver equivalent production" include gold ounces, copper tons and zinc tons produced and converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of the average market metal price for each period. The gold:silver ratio for each of the periods presented were: Sep 2024 - 88, Dec 2024 - 90, Mar 2025 - 90, Jun 2025 - 98, Sep 2025 - 88, Dec 2025 - 76. The copper:silver ratios were: Sep 2024 - 320, Dec 2024 - 299, Mar 2025 - 318, Jun 2025 - 311, Sep 2025 - 251, Dec 2025 - 204. The zinc:silver ratios were: Sep 2024 - 94, Dec 2024 - 97, Mar 2025 - 89, Jun 2025 - 79, Sep 2025 - 72, Dec 2025 - 59.

Mr. Robert Harris, P.Eng. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release related to Parral.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration and development projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

