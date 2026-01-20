Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade silver and gold results from a recent grab sampling program conducted at the Shanghai mineral project ("Shanghai") in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon.

Samples are the first reported by the Company from Shanghai (see Figure 1) and were taken by T2 Metals CEO Mark Saxon as part of the due diligence process for acquisition during Q4 2025 (see Figure 2). Rock grab samples were taken from historical mine dumps that lie at the entrance to the Shanghai Silver Mine, which was developed during the 1960's by Silver Titan Mines Ltd. Close to 800 m of underground development is present, in addition to numerous trenches that lie up dip from the underground workings along more than 1 km of strike.

Highlights from the Sampling Program Include:

2255101: 195 g/t Silver (Ag) and 2.71 g/t Gold (Au)

2255103: 451 g/t Silver (Ag) and 1.99 g/t Gold (Au)

2255109: 421 g/t Silver (Ag) and 2.04 g/t Gold (Au)

Eleven rock samples were collected from the Shanghai Silver Mine dumps to represent both vein and wall rock material. Gold values ranged from 0.02 to 2.71 g/t and averaged 1.01 g/t; silver values ranged from 0.5 to 451 g/t and averaged 128 g/t; copper values ranged from 2.2 to 1070 ppm and averaged 192 ppm; zinc ranged from 0.052% to 19.13% and averaged 4.91%. Anomalous accessory elements commonly associated with Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS) including antimony, arsenic and mercury were encountered. Samples were collected over a 200 m x 200 m area, none of which were in-situ. See Table 1 for more information.

Mark Saxon, President and CEO of T2 Metals Corp, commented, "Few samples from the Shanghai Silver Mine have ever been reported using modern assay methods, so it is excellent to see these high-grade gold and silver values. It is a key validation of the project's prospectivity, particularly considering the paucity of past exploration. The Shanghai Silver Mine is an excellent Keno Hill style target, with over 1km of veining known from historic trenching. These results, combined with our recent reconnaissance mapping and more widespread sampling, will be integrated into a structural model as we finalize targets for the 2026 summer season."

The Shanghai Silver Mine is hosted by the Keno Hill Quartzite immediately below the regionally extensive Robert Service Thrust fault. It lies on the northern limb of the McQuesten Antiform, presenting a mirror image of the Keno Hill camp found on the southern limb of this antiform (see Figure 3). Shanghai lies midway between the Keno Hill silver mine of Hecla Mining and the Haldane silver mineral project of Silver North Resources with a similar geological setting.

The samples were collected from dumps historically extracted from the Shanghai Silver Mine, characterized by quartz-carbonate veining with associated galena, sphalerite, and tetrahedrite (Figure 4). The results validate historical reports of high-grade mineralization at Shanghai and underscore the project's potential within the prolific Tombstone Gold Belt. The Shanghai mineral project is situated in a geological setting analogous to several major deposits in the district. The style of mineralization and geochemical fingerprint is consistent with IRGS and associated polymetallic veins.

The Shanghai mineral project holds a Class 3 permit that enables drilling, road construction and installation of a camp with no additional permission required. The historical Shanghai Silver Mine had road access from the Eagle Mine Road at the time of production. Despite its proximity to gold and silver deposits and mines, the Shanghai project has never been drilled.

Figure 1: Regional Location of the Shanghai Mineral Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Figure 2: Shanghai Silver Mine Dumps, Yukon.

Figure 3: Geological Map for Shanghai Project, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Figure 4: Siliceous and sulphidic breccia style mineralization from Shanghai Silver Mine Dumps.

About the Historical Shanghai Silver Mine

Shanghai sits within the northwest portion of the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt, one of North America's most active and gold-endowed mining districts, and home to the famous Klondike goldfield. Recent exploration of the Tombstone Gold Belt by Snowline Gold Corp. (Valley project), Sitka Gold Corp. (RC Gold project) and Banyan Gold Corp. (AurMac project) have highlighted the potential for major new gold discoveries and value creation.

The Shanghai Silver Mine is hosted by the Keno Hill Quartzite immediately below the regionally extensive Robert Service Thrust fault. It lies on the northern limb of the McQuesten Antiform, presenting a mirror image of the Keno Hill camp found on the southern limb of this antiform.

During the 1960's the Shanghai Silver Mine was explored by Silver Titan Mines Ltd with close to 800 m of underground development. Assays reported from underground workings that followed veins included 9.1 m @ 1182.8 g/t Ag, 8.2% Pb and 7.2% Zn (average width of 1.5 m) (Yukon Minfile 105M 028) *1.

About the Tombstone Gold Belt

The Tombstone Gold Belt, a component of the larger Tintina Gold Province, is a highly prospective metallogenic province in the Yukon, with a range of well-known and emerging gold discoveries. The belt is characterized by a suite of mid-Cretaceous, reduced, felsic intrusions known as the Tombstone Plutonic Suite. These intrusive bodies and the surrounding host rocks have created conditions for the formation of numerous Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS). Exploration efforts have identified multiple mineralized corridors with gold hosted in sheeted quartz veins and disseminated mineralization within both the intrusive bodies and the hornfelsed country rocks.

Gold mineralization in the Tombstone Gold Belt is typically associated with a distinctive multi-element signature that includes bismuth, tellurium, and tungsten, along with arsenic and antimony. Gold-bearing fluids exsolved from cooling intrusions and preferentially deposited gold in brittle, structurally controlled environments. Both high-grade, structurally-controlled vein systems and lower-grade, bulk-tonnage deposits are known. The region hosts numerous significant deposits and is the site of recent discoveries by companies such as Snowline Gold Corp., Banyan Gold Corp. and Sitka Gold Corp.

Table 1: Gold Deposits in the Tombstone Gold Belt with NI43-101 References.

Project EFFECTIVE

DATE Author Report For Tonnes (M) Au (g/t) Contained Gold Status Brewery Creek 18/01/2022 Cook. C. et al.,

2022 Sabre Gold Mines

Corp. 34.5 1.03 1.142 M oz Measured & Indicated







36.0 0.88 1.018 M oz Inferred Report Title: Preliminary Economic Assessment. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Brewery Creek Project Yukon Territory, Canada Eagle

(Dublin Gulch) 31/12/2022 Harvey, N.,

2022 Victoria Gold

Corp. 233.2 0.57 4.303 M oz Measured & Indicated







36.2 0.62 0.724 M oz Inferred Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada Olive

(Dublin Gulch) 31/12/2022 Harvey, N.,

2022 Victoria Gold

Corp. 11.6 0.97 0.361 M oz Measured & Indicated







5.5 1.17 206,479 Inferred Report Title: Technical Report. Eagle Gold Mine. Yukon Territory, Canada Raven

(Dublin Gulch) 15/09/2022 Jutras, M.,

2022 Victoria Gold

Corp. 19.9 1.67 1.071 M oz Inferred Report Title: Technical Report On The Raven Mineral Deposit, Mayo Mining District Yukon Territory, Canada Blackjack

(RC Gold) 21/01/2025 Simpson. R.,

2025 Sitka Gold

Corp. 39.9 1.01 1.298 M oz Indicated







34.6 0.94 1.045 M oz Inferred Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory Eiger (RC Gold) 19/01/2023 Simpson. R.,

2025 Sitka Gold

Corp. 27.4 0.5 0.440 M oz Inferred Report Title: Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory Airstrip (AurMac) 28/06/2025 Jutras, M.,

2025 Banyan Gold

Corp. 27.7 0.69 0.614 M oz Indicated







10.1 0.75 0.244 M oz Inferred Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada Powerline (AurMac) 28/06/2025 Jutras, M.,

2025 Banyan Gold

Corp. 84.8 0.61 1.663 M oz Indicated







270.4 0.60 5.216 M oz Inferred Report Title: Technical Report, Aurmac Property, Yukon Territory, Canada Florin 6/04/2025 Simpson. R.,

2021 St. James Gold

Corp. 170.9 0.45 2.474 M oz Inferred Report Title: Florin Gold Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report. Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory Valley (Rouge) 15/05/2025 Burrell. H. et al.,

2024 Snowline Gold

Corp. 75.8 1.66 4,047 M oz Indicated







81.0 1.25 3.256 M oz Inferred Report Title: Rogue Project. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate. Yukon Territory, Canada

Table 2: Sample Results from Shanghai Silver Mine Dumps, T2 Metals

Sample Number TYPE Au (g/t)

FA450 Ag (g/t)

AQ200, AQ370 (overlimit) Cu (ppm)

AQ200 Zn (%)

AQ200, AQ370 (overlimit) Pb (%)

AQ200, AQ370 (overlimit) Sb (ppm)

AQ200 2255101 ROCK (GRAB) 2.707 195.0 1070.3 19.13 0.53 137.1 2255102 ROCK (GRAB) 0.807 59.9 55.6 0.11 0.03 46.0 2255103 ROCK (GRAB) 1.993 451.0 286.2 14.47 >4.00 359.0 2255104 ROCK (GRAB) 0.414 4.5 5.2 0.046 0.02 10.8 2255105 ROCK (GRAB) 0.195 9.3 118.3 2.77 0.04 3.6 2255106 ROCK (GRAB) 0.409 214.0 132.2 1.93 2.29 166.3 2255107 ROCK (GRAB) 0.021 0.5 2.4 0.06 0.01 0.6 2255108 ROCK (GRAB) 1.484 33.1 45.4 0.052 0.06 25.9 2255109 ROCK (GRAB) 2.041 421.0 369.7 15.20 >4.00 325.2 2255110 ROCK (GRAB) 0.246 2.6 11.8 0.08 0.01 19.3 2255111 ROCK (GRAB) 0.811 21.9 24.9 0.11 0.04 15.0

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. Samples were transported by Company personnel to Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, B.C, who undertook preparation and analysis. Analytical methods were LF202, FA450, and AQ370 (Ag, Zn, Pb overlimits), the details for which can be found at https://group.bureauveritas.com/geoanalytical-services.

Disclaimers

The qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties in this press release is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Shanghai property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

*1 Readers are cautioned that the historical sampling results, while sourced from independent reports accessed from the Government of Yukon website should not relied upon and are included for context. The Company will need to conduct further exploration, and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical results.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle mineral projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines. T2 Metals is committed to engage with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

