Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (NYSE American: DVS) (FSE: DVQ) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce results from drilling on the Wolf Vein. A total of 32 drill holes were completed at the Wolf Vein in the 2025 program combining infill and vertical extension as well as southwest step-outs towards the projected position of the Central Valley Fault. High-grade silver mineralization was intersected in infill drill holes including DV25-435 which returned 467 g/t silver over 15.32 meters, including 1,309 g/t silver over 2.32 meters within the mineralized plunge.

A very significant finding during the 2025 program was the discovery of mineralization similar to that of the Torbrit silver deposit at a shallow depth in drilling across the Central Valley Fault (CVF). 518 g/t silver was intersected over 0.52 meters in drill hole DV25-470. A portion of the total 56,131 meter drilled in 2025 at the Company's 100% owned Kitsault Valley Silver and Gold Project was drilled at the Wolf Vein to expand and infill along the plunge of high-grade silver mineralization to the southwest and test across the CVF once it was encountered.

Highlights from Wolf Vein Infill and Vertical expansion Drilling

DV25-435 : 467 g/t Ag, 0.60% Pb and 0.66% Zn over 15.32 meters, including 1,309 g/t Ag, 0.19% Pb and 0.24% Zn over 2.32 meters DV25-436 : 323 g/t Ag, 1.16% Pb and 2.13% Zn over 22.86 meters, including 644 g/t Ag, 1.33% Pb and 1.33% Zn over 5.74 meters Zone 2 319 g/t Ag, 0.31% Pb and 1.15% Zn over 13.08 meters, including 1,820 g/t Ag, 0.07% Pb and 0.47% Zn over 0.50 meter DV25-439 : 659 g/t Ag, 5.30% Pb and 9.27% Zn over 4.87 meters, including 3,450 g/t Ag, 2.02% Pb and 5.56% Zn over 0.55 meter DV25-461 : 419 g/t Ag, 1.90% Pb and 1.17% Zn over 10.90 meters, including 2,300 g/t Ag, 13.90% Pb and 5.55% Zn over 1.00 meter

"In addition to the successful infill and expansion of the Wolf Vein, the discovery of silver bearing mineralization similar to the Torbrit Deposit is a very significant step in connecting the Wolf Vein with Torbrit, located over one kilometer to the south. Connecting the two largest silver deposits in the Kitsault Valley trend has been a priority goal of our exploration team," said Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO of Dolly Varden Silver.

Two drill holes testing below the lower extent of the plunging silver zone intersected gold values from within the Wolf structure and vein extension down dip.

DV25-467: Follow up drilling targeting 60m down dip from DV25-446 (previously released September 2, 2025) intersected the vein grading 2.15 g/t Au (with 0.23% Pb and 5.19% Zn) over 3.77 meters, no significant silver

DV25-457: also tested below the main silver plunge zone and intersected 0.53 g/t Au and over 6.85 meters within the wider Wolf Structure alteration zone that graded 15 g/t silver and 0.22 g/t gold (with 0.48% lead and 0.49% zinc) over 26.85 meters.

* Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary depending on intersection angles and range from 55% to 65% of core lengths, further modelling of the new intersections is needed before true widths can be estimated. See results table for depths.

Figure 1 . Plan of Wolf Vein mineralized zone (in red) highlighting all 2025 drilling completed with lithology on drill trace. Central Valley Fault inferred from drilling below sediment cap.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/280842_ca8815ac3460d94a_002full.jpg

Wolf Vein and New Discovery

The Wolf Vein is hosted in Jurassic-age Hazelton Formation volcanic rocks and is interpreted as a structurally controlled, multi phased, epithermal vein and vein breccias that occur along a southwest plunging zone of wider, high-grade silver mineralization. Native silver, pyrargyrite, argentite and argentiferous galena are hosted in multiple phases of silica and iron carbonate veins and breccias. The presence of elevated gold below the high-grade silver system as well as increased lead and zinc values deeper on the plunge indicate a strengthening system at depth. The extention of the mineralization discovered underneath the sedimentary rock cap and the initial Wolf deposit that comes to surface has now been defined over a plunge extent of 1,100 meters at -45 degree plunge to the southwest.

Drilling in 2025 continued to expand the down plunge potential of the Wolf Vein towards the intercept point with the CVF. The deepest southwest holes drilled proximal to the CVF intercepted broken Wolf mineralization and off set blocks. A single drill hole, DV25-470, that was designed to test the possible projection of the Wolf Vein across the CVF instead intercepted Torbrit style exhalative and oxide layered mineralization associated with a 40 meter length (true width not known) quartz-pyrite vein with an average silver grade of 23 g/t similar to a vein within the Moose Lamb Fault near the Torbrit deposit. This important discovery will be followed during the 2026 exploration program.

Highlight from step out across CVF:

DV25-470 : Torbrit Style: 518 g/t Ag, 0.19% Pb and 0.34% Zn over 0.52 meters, within a wider zone of mineralization and wall rock grading 66 g/t Ag, 0.12% Pb and 0.19% Zn over 12.45 meters

Figure 2 . Longitudinal Section of Wolf Vein with mineralization envelope in red. All drilling shown with 2025 drilling labelled and lithology. Plunge of high-grade silver mineralization extended down dip below DV24-421 2024 step out.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/280842_ca8815ac3460d94a_003full.jpg

Figure 3 Cross Section of Wolf Vein looking Northeast with mineralization envelope in red. 2025 drilling extended vertical extent of high-grade, wider silver mineralization to over 100 meters.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/280842_ca8815ac3460d94a_004full.jpg

Figure 4 . Core from drill hole DV25-470 exhibiting Torbrit style mineralization discovered across the southwest side of the Central Valley Fault. Native silver mineralization within a 0.52 centimetre interval starting at 490 meters depth grades 518 g/t Ag.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/280842_ca8815ac3460d94a_005full.jpg

Table 1 : Drill Hole Assays from Wolf Vein

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) WOLF DV25-434 730.53 731.73 1.20 170 0.37 0.20 0.01 VEIN and 732.47 732.97 0.50 155 0.87 0.32 0.05

and 758.73 764.46 5.73 261 3.32 0.66 0.08

including 760.41 761.04 0.63 1175 1.03 1.34 0.20

and 791.55 793.79 2.24 275 0.14 0.13 0.02

DV25-435 640.49 655.81 15.32 467 0.60 0.66 0.08

including 646.41 646.97 0.56 1315 0.15 0.16 0.20

including 651.72 654.04 2.32 1309 0.19 0.24 0.14

DV25-436 658.05 680.91 22.86 323 1.16 2.13 0.04

including 665.68 680.91 15.23 451 1.31 1.23 0.03

including 674.39 680.13 5.74 644 1.33 1.33 0.06

and 698.40 711.48 13.08 319 0.31 1.15 0.02

including 698.40 702.88 4.48 552 0.10 0.40 0.03

including 699.00 699.50 0.50 1820 0.07 0.47 0.02

including 705.83 709.50 3.67 391 0.81 3.35 0.01

DV25-437 23.57 25.67 2.10 24 nsv nsv 2.43

and 747.00 747.50 0.50 422 0.31 0.06 0.01

and 780.11 788.34 8.23 275 1.64 5.00 0.03

including 784.94 786.32 1.38 747 0.94 2.39 0.04

DV25-438 748.23 762.41 14.18 255 0.16 0.12 0.02

including 750.40 751.29 0.89 604 0.19 0.14 0.01

including 754.77 755.42 0.65 1130 0.41 0.09 0.03

and 820.02 820.90 0.88 233 12.25 2.42 0.02

and 825.26 827.06 1.80 137 1.48 2.37 0.01

DV25-439 742.13 747.00 4.87 659 5.30 9.27 0.01

including 742.54 742.96 0.42 603 24.78 25.30 0.02

including 745.81 746.36 0.55 3450 2.02 5.56 0.02

DV25-440 695.86 705.00 9.14 141 0.21 1.03 0.04

including 699.74 702.50 2.76 284 0.29 0.28 0.04

and 711.39 712.43 1.04 153 5.45 5.05 0.04

and 721.35 721.95 0.60 483 0.77 0.88 0.09

DV25-441 nsv













DV25-442 841.00 841.73 0.73 178 0.78 2.25 0.02

and 845.66 846.56 0.90 173 0.22 0.43 0.04

and 859.00 860.00 1.00 111 2.54 3.00 0.04

and 862.71 863.19 0.48 167 1.30 1.34 0.04

DV25-443 830.31 831.13 0.82 405 0.33 0.44 0.02

DV25-444 782.19 782.98 0.79 269 2.03 2.57 0.46

DV25-445 621.80 627.50 5.70 249 1.16 1.61 0.03

including 624.50 625.00 0.50 992 6.95 7.38 0.02

and 629.81 630.73 0.92 184 0.12 0.07 0.01

DV25-447 603.72 604.22 0.50 188 0.56 1.33 0.02

and 606.71 607.21 0.50 318 0.27 0.44 0.02

DV25-448 709.04 710.00 0.96 149 0.07 0.06 0.01

and 714.50 715.00 0.50 111 0.29 0.40 0.01

DV25-449 801.52 809.19 7.67 219 0.09 0.17 0.02

and 818.20 821.87 3.67 332 0.18 0.08 0.02

DV25-450 854.70 870.55 15.85 306 0.39 1.22 0.09

including 858.53 859.14 0.61 557 0.53 1.20 0.05

including 863.84 865.84 2.00 888 0.36 0.41 0.36

including 868.13 868.95 0.82 796 0.70 1.53 0.17

DV25-451 732.69 756.13 23.44 148 1.44 2.26 0.03

including 732.69 740.23 7.54 239 1.82 3.12 0.02

including 736.70 737.20 0.50 1025 0.13 0.54 0.04

including 744.65 749.00 4.35 224 2.17 0.86 0.02

including 753.40 753.90 0.50 326 12.10 2.05 0.10

and 785.60 786.39 0.79 18 0.59 5.97 0.35

DV25-452 666.82 668.31 1.49 80 0.35 0.18 0.02

DV25-453 321.28 321.79 0.51 30 2.30 1.03 0.03

and 424.56 425.06 0.50 129 0.35 0.07 0.01

DV25-454 nsv













DV25-455 nsv













DV25-456 nsv













DV25-457 793.50 820.35 26.85 15 0.48 0.49 0.22

including 794.20 794.80 0.60 107 9.53 6.50 0.04

including 795.30 795.90 0.60 187 6.27 1.25 0.13

including 813.50 820.35 6.85 6 0.06 0.14 0.53

DV25-461 771.00 771.75 0.75 48 0.16 3.05 0.02

and 774.00 784.90 10.90 419 1.90 1.17 0.05

including 781.90 782.40 0.50 2300 13.90 5.55 0.25

including 784.40 784.90 0.50 1345 0.80 0.65 0.04

DV25-462 591.55 592.88 1.33 nsv



3.69

DV25-463 921.00 923.00 2.00 188 0.39 0.47 0.03

DV25-466 831.10 833.09 1.99 126 0.20 0.02 0.03

DV25-467 871.62 874.53 2.91 348 0.43 1.20 0.04

including 871.62 872.44 0.82 926 0.48 1.67 0.01

and 899.50 918.30 18.80 1 0.64 4.41 0.92

including 902.73 906.50 3.77 20 0.23 5.19 2.15 ACROSS DV25-470 485.10 497.85 12.75 66 0.12 0.19 0.02 CENTRAL including 490.00 490.52 0.52 518 0.19 0.33 0.01 FAULT including 494.00 496.00 2.00 186 0.04 0.07 0.04

VEIN ZONE 522.15 562.55 40.40 23 0.07 0.31 0.07

including 536.75 538.30 1.55 26 0.03 0.29 0.29

including 559.74 560.24 0.50 117 0.02 0.83 0.16

including 942.50 943.00 0.50 110 0.19 0.04 0.01

*All intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary depending on intersection angles and range from 55% to 65% of core lengths, further modelling of the new interpretation is needed before true widths can be calculated.

Table 2 : Drill hole data for Wolf Vein holes reported in this release

Hole ID Easting

UTM83 (m) Northing

UTM83 (m) Elev.

(m) Azimuth Dip Length

(m) DV25-435 467247 6173021 369 304 -63 684 DV25-436 466833 6173608 456 125 -60 750 DV25-437 466747 6173591 489 125 -60 822 DV25-438 467250 6173004 368 299 -55 867 DV25-439 466747 6173591 489 125 -60 792 DV25-440 467247 6173021 369 307 -59 783 DV25-441 466833 6173608 456 125 -60 714 DV25-442 466747 6173591 489 125 -60 906 DV25-443 467250 6173004 368 300 -61 930 DV25-444 467247 6173021 369 304 -63 816 DV25-445 466833 6173608 456 125 -60 690 DV25-447 466833 6173608 456 125 -60 703 DV25-448 467250 6173004 368 299 -55 834 DV25-449 467249 6172975 368 277 -59.5 894 DV25-450 466747 6173591 489 125 -60 933 DV25-451 466833 6173608 457 125 -60 822 DV25-452 467250 6173004 368 303 -57 819 DV25-453 467075 6174020 397 118 -51 657 DV25-454 467075 6174020 397 118 -63 372 DV25-455 467249 6172975 368 290 -58 888 DV25-456 466814 6173688 447 107 -64 1059 DV25-457 466833 6173608 457 141 -63 855 DV25-458 466836 6172222 687 145 -50 576 DV25-459 466841 6175478 534 180 -75 447 DV25-460 466841 6175478 534 110 -60 504 DV25-461 466833 6173608 457 141 -63 849 DV25-462 467249 6172975 368 292 -59 960 DV25-463 466814 6173688 447 107 -64 1053 DV25-464 467249 6172975 368 286 -58 912 DV25-465 467249 6172975 368 282 -56 897 DV25-466 466814 6173688 447 105 -60 1032 DV25-467 466747 6173591 489 137 -59 960 DV25-468 467672 6175851 881 164 -63 246 DV25-469 467672 6175851 881 146 -60 201 DV25-470 467015 6172813 383.7 300 -61 1056

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person.

Dolly Varden QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and field duplicates within the sample stream. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Third party laboratory checks on 5% of the samples are carried out as well. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed to 70% minus 2mm (10 mesh), of which a 500 gram split is pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Multi-element analyses were determined by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for 48 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. High grade silver testing was determined by Fire Assay with either an atomic absorption, or a gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. Au is also determined by fire assay on a 30g split with either atomic absorption, or gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. Metallic screen on a 1.0kg sample may be completed on high-grade gold samples.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Dolly Varden, the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water. Including the Kitsault Valley Project, the Company has consolidated approximately 100,000Ha of prospective tenure in the Golden Triangle with 5 past producing high-grade silver mines including Dolly Varden, Torbrit, Porter Idaho, Mountain Boy and Esperanza historic mines. The 163 sq. km. Kitsault Valley Project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

