Dienstag, 20.01.2026
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
WKN: 899738 | ISIN: FI0009002943 | Ticker-Symbol: RATV
Tradegate
20.01.26 | 14:27
2,675 Euro
+0,56 % +0,015
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 13:45 Uhr
Raisio Oyj: Raisio's share-based incentive plan for 2026-2028

Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release 20 January 2026

The Board of Directors of Raisio plc has on 20 January 2026 approved a new share based incentive plan for the Group key employees. The performance period of the plan will begin on January 1, 2026 and will end on December 31, 2028. The potential reward for the performance period 2026-2028 is based on the total shareholder return (TSR) of Raisio free shares (series V).

Any rewards for the performance period 2026-2028 will be paid partly as free shares and partly in cash in 2029. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the key employees. No reward will principally be paid, if a key employee's employment or service at the Company ends before reward payment.

The plan is directed to approximately 20 persons. The reward to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2026-2028 corresponds to a total maximum of 1,000,000 free shares, including the amount to be paid in cash.

The Board of Directors recommends that the key employees belonging to the target group will continue to hold a considerable portion of shares received on the basis of this plan until the value of their share ownership corresponds to six months gross salary.

The aim of the plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the Company, to commit the key employees to the Company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on the increase of shareholder value and earning of Raisio shares. The Board of Directors of the Company will annually decide on the potential launch of a new performance period, the length of such a performance period and on the performance criteria and their targets for the performance period.

RAISIO PLC
Board of Directors

Further information:
Mika Saarinen, CFO, tel. +358 400 726 808

RAISIO PLC
?????At Raisio, we make delicious food that promotes healthier eating. We make a healthier and happier world around us by innovating and winning the hearts of our consumers. We do not work alone; instead, we rely on our cooperation networks at every stage. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We make the choice easy for consumers: we ensure that our products are responsible from different perspectives, so that consumers can choose our products with confidence. We have around 350 healthy food colleagues in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2024, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 226.8 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 23.4 million. www.raisio.com


