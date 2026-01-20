Raisio Oyj: Raisio's share-based incentive plan for 2026-2028

Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release 20 January 2026

The Board of Directors of Raisio plc has on 20 January 2026 approved a new share based incentive plan for the Group key employees. The performance period of the plan will begin on January 1, 2026 and will end on December 31, 2028. The potential reward for the performance period 2026-2028 is based on the total shareholder return (TSR) of Raisio free shares (series V).

Any rewards for the performance period 2026-2028 will be paid partly as free shares and partly in cash in 2029. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the key employees. No reward will principally be paid, if a key employee's employment or service at the Company ends before reward payment.

The plan is directed to approximately 20 persons. The reward to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2026-2028 corresponds to a total maximum of 1,000,000 free shares, including the amount to be paid in cash.

The Board of Directors recommends that the key employees belonging to the target group will continue to hold a considerable portion of shares received on the basis of this plan until the value of their share ownership corresponds to six months gross salary.

The aim of the plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the Company, to commit the key employees to the Company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on the increase of shareholder value and earning of Raisio shares. The Board of Directors of the Company will annually decide on the potential launch of a new performance period, the length of such a performance period and on the performance criteria and their targets for the performance period.

