Miro, the AI Innovation Workspace for teams, today revealed Miro Engage, an engagement solution for meetings and workshops that bridges the gap between passive attendance and active participation. Built directly into Miro's collaborative canvas, Engage transforms critical sessions such as meetings, workshops, training, and presentations from one-way presentations into active collaboration. By capturing all ideas and feedback directly on the canvas, it helps teams organize, prioritize, and turn input into clear, actionable next steps.

Organizations run countless sessions to align teams and drive progress, yet these moments often default to passive formats where disengagement costs companies the collective insight and buy-in essential for execution. Existing engagement tools in the market are disconnected from where team work happens, isolating participant input and ideas in separate applications. Miro Engage unifies content co-creation, live engagement and insight analysis in a single workspace connecting session outcomes directly to ongoing work without manual data consolidation.

"Miro has unlocked incredible ways for teams to think and build together. Now, with just a link or a scan, anyone can join the conversation so you can tap into the full room's intelligence, easily and instantly," said Jakob Knutzen, Solutions GM, Workshops at Miro. "Facilitators can guide thousands of people through interactive sessions where every user feels consulted and included. What's more, every insight gathered from those sessions feeds directly into the workspace which is driving their actual work."

Jeff Chow, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Miro, added: "Collaborative intelligence is no longer a nice-to-have it's a necessity. As more organizations accelerate their AI transformations, the importance of team and organizational context is paramount. Miro Engage creates dynamic sessions that unite teams to tackle tough problems. But the real power lies in what happens next: it connects those insights to meaningful work and seamlessly integrates them into AI-enabled processes and collaborative AI workflows, dramatically accelerating the path from idea to impact."

Key capabilities include:

Live engagement activities including multiple-choice polls, word clouds and open-ended questions that visualize collective input in real time, creating memorable shared moments and fostering co-creation

Early adopters report significant impact across formats and scale. "Miro Engage now powers almost every workshop whether on-site, hybrid or remote," said Kathleen Fenger, Agile coach at REWE Digital GmbH. "The barrier to entry has dropped dramatically. Participants log in with mobile devices and start contributing instantly, creating noticeably more interaction, energy and better results."

At Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Charissa Van der Merwe, Agile Coach, uses the platform for large collaborative sessions: "The shared visibility on the board helps identify topics needing attention, and the interactive features help support focus and engagement."

Most importantly, Miro Engage addresses a persistent challenge: organizations that invest heavily in gathering teams together often watch those opportunities slip away when passive formats fail to capture what matters. By unifying the entire session workflow on an AI-powered canvas, the platform ensures momentum from critical sessions translates directly into execution.

