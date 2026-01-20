poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) today announced its new MLens off-the-shelf (OTS) portfolio of M12 focusing camera lens for industrial machine vision applications. Based on the company's ultrafast, ultralow power consuming TLens tunable optics technology, these new lenses enable design engineers to rapidly set and change object/focal distances to accommodate different scenarios. MLens in 6mm and 7.5mm focal lengths are available for ordering immediately. 13mm and 19mm focal length lens will be available in the first half of the year. Product samples, a supporting evaluation kit plus several live and static demos will be on display in our booth 6317 and on several other booths at the SPIE Photonics West, January 19-22 in San Francisco, California. In addition, Pierre Craen, CTO of poLight ASA, will deliver a Vision Tech main stage presentation on January 21 at 3:30pm. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4qF5pfS.

Yole Group estimates the industrial machine vision market to reach USD $7.8 billion with a CAGR of 2.1 percent by 2029, based on AI-driven imaging requirements in automated manufacturing settings. Historically, industrial machine vision OEMs were forced to rely on fixed focus cameras with high F-stop to achieve sufficient depth of focus, hindering advanced imaging for factory and warehouse automation, barcode scanners, and embedded cameras. Delivering a small, cost-competitive OTS solution with constant field-of-view focusing and based on a standard sensor platform enables industrial machine vision OEMs to quickly ramp their advanced technology.

"We have seen first-hand the growing AI-based imaging needs facing industrial and machine vision OEMs and believe our tunable optics technology can deliver a solution," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "By combining our TLens-based, OTS portfolio of MLens lens with an ecosystem of software and development platform collaborators, we can dramatically ease the design challenges facing our customers. Developing this product line of lenses supports our company goals of advancing innovation and shaping the future of tunable optics."

"As a leading global supplier of innovative and cost-effective digital imaging and projection optics solutions, partnering with poLight on their MLens portfolio aligns with our commitment to deliver solutions that engineers need," said Ben Roberts, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Sunex, Inc. "Combining our M12 lens design and manufacturing expertise with the new OTS focusing lens portfolio speeds development and deployment of industrial and machine vision products."

"We are pleased to join the MLens ecosystem as we continually strive for ways to push image quality, autofocus performance, and system responsiveness for machine vision developers," said Jason Cope, Founder CEO of Image Quality Labs. "Our Raspberry Pi MLens Studio platform provides a plug-and-play way to evaluate MLens behavior in minutes, not months."

poLight offers an evaluation kit enabling easy control of the driver board via a USB connection to a PC or Mac computer. To order MLens samples and an evaluation kit, contact info@polight.com

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

