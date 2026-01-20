Record 2.4BN Derivative Contracts Traded in 2025 with Record ADV of 9.3M, +13% and +14% vs Previous Records Set in 2024

Record NYSE Equities ADV +40% at 3.35BN shares and Record NYSE Options ADV of 10.5M

Open Interest Across ICE Ends 2025 +17% vs 2024 With Highest OI in ICE's History set on December 11, 2025, of 113.4M

Single Day trading records at NYSE Equities and NYSE Options set in 2025 of 7BN and 18M, respectively

ICE's NYSE systems process single day records of 1 trillion+ messages twice in 2025 showing strength of ICE's world-leading technology and infrastructure

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced record milestones reached in 2025 across its world leading derivative and NYSE equity and NYSE options markets.

A record 2.4BN futures and options were traded across ICE's global derivatives markets in 2025, surpassing the previous record trading volumes set in 2024 by 13%. ICE also saw record average daily volumes (ADV) across its markets in 2025 of 9.3M, +14% versus 2024.

Open interest (OI) across ICE's markets ended 2025 at 102.7M, +17% versus the end of 2024. ICE's markets reached their highest open interest in ICE's history on December 11, 2025, at 113.4M, with ICE's benchmark Brent futures market hitting record open interest on December 22, 2025, at 3.2M and ending the year with OI across Brent futures and options +22% at 6M and with record volume of 383.6M.

In 2025, ICE experienced record volumes across its benchmark commodity, energy and interest rate markets, with a record 1.4BN, 1.3BN and 891M contracts traded respectively, with record commodities ADV +13% at 5.4M, record energy ADV +15% at 5M and record interest rates ADV +19% at 3.5M vs 2024. ICE's markets are the largest and most liquid in the world to trade commodities, energy and European interest rate derivatives, routinely offering the most capital efficient venues to trade these products due to the margin offsets available when customers have a well-diversified portfolio. Offsets can be as high as 99% for a well-balanced trading portfolio across energy.

Meanwhile in 2025, ICE's New York Stock Exchange equity and options markets experienced their single highest trading days in NYSE history with 7BN shares and 18M NYSE Options traded respectively on a single day, as well as setting new record ADV across NYSE Equities of 3.35BN, +40% vs 2024 and record ADV across NYSE Options of 10.5M, +12.6%.

"ICE's derivatives markets and its equity markets at NYSE set multiple milestones in 2025 reflecting the strength, resilience and capacity of ICE's technology and infrastructure," said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. "For over 25 years, ICE has continually invested in building its technology and markets for the benefit of its customers, methodically building a network of markets to provide the breadth of tools, the supporting data and the infrastructure our customers need to manage their risk as precisely and extensively as they wish."

2025 Benchmark volume highlights set on ICE included:

Brent, WTI, Gasoil, Total Oil, TTF, Total Natural Gas, Environmentals, Euribor and SONIA all traded at record levels across futures and options, with Brent ADV +11% in 2025 at 1.5M, ICE WTI ADV +10% and ICE Gasoil ADV +8%.

Total Natural Gas ADV +18% at 1.9M in 2025, with TTF ADV +22% and North American Natural Gas ADV +15% vs 2024.

ICE's U.S. Financial Gas markets traded at record levels in 2025 surpassing the previous record year set in 2024 by 17% with 61.5M traded, and reaching the highest open interest in ICE's history on October 31, 2025, of 12.7M.

ICE's U.S. Power markets traded at their highest levels in ICE's history during 2025 with a record 7.8BN MWh traded, with volumes over 30% vs 2024.

ICE's NGL markets traded at record volumes through 2025, +39% vs 2024 with 12.5BN barrels traded, with open interest ending 2025 +29%.

Record Interest Rates ADV in 2025 at 3.5M, +19% vs 2024, with record Euribor ADV of 2M +8% and record SONIA ADV of 921K, +28% vs 2024, with Euribor OI ending 2025 +40% vs 2024.

2025 highlights across ICE's equity markets at the New York Stock Exchange -- the world's largest equities exchange and the gold standard for trading technology -- included:

4 of the top 5 highest volume days in NYSE Equities trading history occurred in 2025, setting new single day trading record of 7BN shares.

25 highest NYSE message traffic days occurred in 2025 on two occasions ICE's NYSE systems processed over 1 trillion messages in a single day.

19 of the top 20 highest volume days in NYSE Options trading history occurred in 2025, setting new single day record of over 18M.

3 largest closing auctions in NYSE history occurred in 2025, setting new single day auction record of over $205BN in value traded.

The NYSE Closing Auction remains the single largest daily liquidity event in U.S. cash equities trading, combining the NYSE's state-of-the-art Pillar trading technology with direct market maker facilitation to produce key anchor prices for listed companies which are used for a variety of applications including valuation benchmarks, index calculations, and regulatory reporting.

Category: Exchanges

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

