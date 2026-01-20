Combination to add key functional service provider capabilities, deliver immediate uplift in oncology, strengthen global site reach, and accelerate technology integration enhancing speed, transparency, and value for customers

Worldwide Clinical Trials, ("Worldwide" or the "Company"), a global contract research organization (CRO), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Catalyst Clinical Research, LLC ("Catalyst"), a specialized oncology CRO, known for its expertise in early phase oncology trials and a strong biometrics and Functional Service Provider (FSP) model. Following the close of the transaction, Nick Dyer, Chairman of the Board of Catalyst, will join Worldwide's Board of Directors, and Nik Morton, President and CEO of Catalyst, will join Worldwide's executive leadership team.

This strategic combination creates immediate value for customers by establishing Worldwide as a leading oncology-focused CRO, while maintaining depth across multiple therapeutic areas and strengthening its footprint and scale to deliver larger global trials. The integration of Catalyst's two established solutions Catalyst Oncology and Catalyst Flex will strengthen Worldwide's portfolio, offering customers proven expertise and new services for full-service, FSP resourcing, and hybrid solutions. Additionally, the integration of complementary technology platforms and best-in-class operational practices will enable enhanced data visibility and improved efficiency throughout the development lifecycle helping customers bring life-changing therapies to patients more quickly.

"Bringing Worldwide and Catalyst together elevates our capabilities in oncology and provides a new solution for our collective customers," said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Worldwide. "We are excited to add Catalyst's deep operational expertise and oncology credibility to our own well-known CNS specialist CRO capabilities to create a differentiated biotech-oriented oncology solution. Our combined customers seek focused senior executive connection and attention, predictability, speed, flexibility, and scientific rigor. They will benefit from the addition of a scalable FSP model with integrated onshore/offshore service lines, while we leverage advanced business management tools and AI to drive operational excellence. Beyond the science, this is about people bringing together talented teams, expanding opportunities, and working together to deliver more agile trials for our customers."

Matt Jennings, Executive Chairman of Worldwide and Senior Operating Partner of Kohlberg, the majority owner of the Company, commented: "Integrating Catalyst will accelerate Worldwide's growth in oncology and expand both its customer base and global reach simultaneously. Their specialized expertise, innovative platforms, and strong relationships with emerging biotech sponsors align perfectly with our vision for building a differentiated, technology-enabled CRO. This is a strategic step toward creating a more agile and competitive organization that can meet the evolving needs of clinical research globally."

"This marks an exciting new chapter for both Catalyst and Worldwide. By joining forces, Catalyst brings our specialized early phase oncology expertise together with Worldwide's strength in late phase development, expanding our global footprint and delivering differentiated oncology solutions globally," said Nik Morton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst. "Together, our expanded global footprint will allow us to deliver our FSP solutions to a broader set of customers. Our shared commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centric solutions will allow us to scale our impact and bring greater value to our customers and the patients they serve. Most importantly, Catalyst and Worldwide share a steadfast commitment to a people-first culture a strategic differentiator that empowers employees to do their best work and deliver exceptional value to customers and patients."

Under the terms of the agreement, Worldwide will acquire Catalyst for an undisclosed amount, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026. Both companies remain committed to ensuring a seamless transition for employees, customers, and partners.

Worldwide is a portfolio company of Kohlberg. Kohlberg is based in Mount Kisco, N.Y., and invests in healthcare and services companies. Catalyst is a portfolio company of QHP Capital, L.P. ("QHP Capital"). QHP Capital is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., and invests in life sciences and pharma services companies.

BofA Securities served as exclusive advisor and Smith Anderson served as legal counsel to Catalyst. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to Worldwide.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials:

Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) is a full-service global contract research organization (CRO) that works in partnership with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to create customized solutions that advance new medications. Worldwide's capabilities include bioanalytical laboratory services, Phase I-IV clinical trials, and post-approval and real-world evidence studies all powered by an accessible team of clinicians, scientists, and researchers who bring first-hand expertise and a collaborative, personalized approach to each clinical program. Worldwide is therapeutically focused on neuroscience, oncology, rare disease, and cardiometabolic and inflammatory disease. Its global footprint spans over 60 countries with more than 3,500 team members. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.

About Catalyst Clinical Research:

Catalyst Clinical Research, a contract research organization (CRO), provides highly customizable solutions to the global biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries through two established, branded solutions: Catalyst Oncology and Catalyst Flex. The company provides full-service oncology CRO offerings with Catalyst Oncology and multi-therapeutic customer- or Catalyst-managed functional services through Catalyst Flex. With more than 1,000 staff and several offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Catalyst's flexible service model is built from more than a decade of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions, and helping customers advance their clinical studies by leveraging expert teams and innovative technologies. For more information, visit CatalystCR.com.

