LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) ("LuxExperience"), today announced the date for the release of its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025 financial results.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call and Webcast

LuxExperience will release second quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results before the U.S. market open on February 10, 2026. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Event: LuxExperience Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Event Date: February 10, 2026

Event Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: Please follow the link

A webcast replay will be available on LuxExperience's investor relations website at investors.luxexperience.com

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Beer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Retail Round Up Forum 2026 in New York, April 8-9, 2026

Morgan Stanley Luxury Conference 2026 in Paris, May 19-20, 2026

TD Cowen 10th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York, June 2-3, 2026

ABOUT LUXEXPERIENCE

LuxExperience is the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group and the online shopping destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide. LuxExperience operates a portfolio of some of the most distinguished store brands in digital luxury and creates communities for luxury enthusiasts with unique digital and physical experiences. Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER, jointly comprising the luxury segments of LuxExperience, offer highly curated edits of the most prestigious luxury brands across the world, featuring womenswear, menswear, kidswear, fine jewelry watches, and lifestyle products. YOOX, which forms the off-price segment of LuxExperience, is the leading destination for multi-brand off-season online luxury shopping. The NYSE listed group operates worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://investors.luxexperience.com.

