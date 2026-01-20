Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
WKN: A2JHZH | ISIN: US15677J1088 | Ticker-Symbol: CQL
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HR Path strengthens its North American Dayforce practice through its merger with Enforce

PARIS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting, digital transformation, and payroll outsourcing, is pleased to announce the merger of its operations with Enforce, a Dallas based HRIS specialist recognized for its strong expertise in Dayforce.

With a presence in 28 countries and a team of over 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

HR Path strengthens its North American Dayforce practice through its merger with Enforce

Enforce, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, employs a team of 38 Dayforce subject matter experts and supports a large portfolio of clients, primarily in North America. The company is vertically integrated across all Dayforce functional domains and offers a comprehensive suite of Dayforce services, including Implementation, Optimization, Post Go-Live Support, and Outsourced Admin Services. Since its founding more than 10 years ago, Enforce has earned a strong reputation for successfully guiding organizations through Dayforce transformations.

This merger marks a new and strategic step in HR Path's growth in North America and significantly strengthens its service capabilities around Dayforce, formerly known as Ceridian. HR Path already operates a growing Dayforce practice in the UK & Ireland, and through its acquisition of ClearCourse, has expanded its expertise in the Dayforce ecosystem. With this merger, HR Path will now also offer payroll outsourcing services in the U.S. not only on SAP technologies but now also on Dayforce.

"The merger with Enforce reinforces our commitment to developing a worldclass Dayforce practice," said François Boulet, Co-CEO of HR Path. "Enforce's recognized expertise in the U.S. market, combined with HR Path's global footprint and payroll outsourcing capabilities, will allow us to better support Dayforce customers across the full HR value chain-from advisory to implementation to managed services."

"Joining HR Path represents an honor and an exceptional opportunity for our team and our clients," said Michael McKay, CEO and Co-Founder of Enforce and newly appointed HR Path Partner. "By combining Enforce's exclusive focus and expertise on the Dayforce platform with HR Path's scale and global presence, we will accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to organizations adopting Dayforce worldwide."

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863619/HR_Path_Enforce_EN.pdf
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863623/Enforce_Logo.jpg

Enforce Logo (PRNewsfoto/HR Path)

Contact:
Fabienne Latour
fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-strengthens-its-north-american-dayforce-practice-through-its-merger-with-enforce-302663749.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
