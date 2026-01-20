Specificity Inc.: Specificity Achieves Positive Cash Flow and Unveils Strategic Growth Initiatives for 2026

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY), a leading hybrid AdTech company specializing in bot-free, intent-based digital marketing solutions, today announced a series of milestones that underscore its robust financial health and positioning for accelerated growth in the coming year. These developments highlight the company's commitment to delivering superior value to clients and shareholders alike, amid a rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape plagued by fraud and inefficiency.

In November 2025, Specificity achieved positive operating cash flow ahead of expectations, driven by a surge in new client acquisitions during the fourth quarter. This marks a pivotal shift toward sustainable profitability, with the company adding over $400,000 in annual run-rate revenue in December 2025 alone. "Our focus on human-verified, bot-free targeting is resonating with brands seeking real results," said Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity "By eliminating waste from fraudulent traffic, we're not only boosting client ROI but also building a resilient business model that positions us for long-term success."

A standout achievement includes the company's wildly successful inaugural month partnering with the third-largest travel website in Europe, which generates over $75 million annually. Leveraging Specificity's proprietary AI-powered ad verification and intent data technologies, the campaign delivered an impressive 38X internal rate of return (IRR) through precise, fraud-free targeting. This collaboration exemplifies Specificity's ability to drive measurable outcomes across industries, from travel and e-commerce to solar energy and retail, and many more, where clients have reported traffic increases of up to 217%, lead generation surges, and revenue growth in the hundreds of thousands.

Further bolstering its growth trajectory, Specificity recently signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Blackpearl Group to develop the world's only fully integrated AdTech stack. This partnership aims to launch a direct challenge to Big Tech's fraud-ridden ecosystems, combining Specificity's audience resolution tools with advanced CRM integrations and first-party data building. Additionally, the company's effective S-1 registration statement paves the way for access to expansion capital, enabling investments in proprietary technologies like Polygon for hyper-granular targeting and AI-driven analytics.

Financially, Specificity reported revenue of $260,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, reflecting 21.7% growth quarter-over-quarter. Operating expenses declined 37.9% year-over-year to $162,754, demonstrating disciplined cost management. We are already hard at work putting together the 4Q numbers and look forward to releasing those results shortly. With billions of impressions served, many millions of website visits driven, and hundreds of millions in client revenue generated to date, Specificity continues to lead in creating clean, compliant data assets that empower brands in a post-cookie world.

"2025 was a breakthrough year, and 2026 will be one of serious expansion," added Wood. "Our hybrid model-blending creative agency expertise with cutting-edge AdTech-has proven its edge in combating the $84 billion annual fraud in digital advertising. We're platform-agnostic, focusing on Connected TV (CTV), social, display, and automated workflows to reach high-intent audiences where they are. Investors can expect continued momentum as we capitalize on market shifts toward transparency and efficiency."

Specificity's innovations have attracted the market's attention and testimonials from long-term clients and new clients from both small business and enterprise level brands that can be seen on their website. As streaming surpasses traditional TV-with 85% of U.S. households subscribed to platforms and ad views up 45% since 2020-Specificity finds itself perfectly positioned to capture massive market share in this booming sector and has already developed technology to serve connected TV ads to high intent audiences.

For more information, visit www.specificityinc.com or contact investor relations at ir@specificityinc.com.

About Specificity

Specificity (OTCID:SPTY) is a Tampa-based digital marketing firm revolutionizing the industry through bot-free, intent-driven data and targeted advertising. By integrating agency services with advanced AdTech, Specificity helps brands eliminate fraud, build first-party audiences, and achieve superior ROI across channels. With billions of data points and impressions served, the company delivers results for clients nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Specificity undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/specificity-achieves-positive-cash-flow-and-unveils-strategic-growth-initiativ-1129258