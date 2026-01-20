Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details of the monthly settlements received from the previously announced CDN$6,000,000 financing with Sorbie Bornholm LP (see News Release dated December 8, 2025).

The first settlement under the Sharing Agreement, was dated December 15th, 2025 for total gross proceeds of $206,784.86 representing a $0.9603 Sharing Arrangement Transaction Final Price making the "Sorbie Effective Price" $0.7682 per share. 269,167 shares were released from escrow agent. 206,667 warrants were issued from the Company's treasury at an exercise price of $1.28, with expiry on December 19, 2028.

The second settlement was dated January 15th, 2026 for total gross proceeds of $223,645.48 representing a $1.0386 Sharing Agreement Transaction Final Price making the "Sorbie Effective Price" $0.8309 per share. 269,167 shares were released from escrow agent. 186,667 warrants were issued from the Company's treasury at an exercise price of $1.25, with expiry on January 12, 2029.

As a further item, Homerun Resources Inc. has also agreed to the terms of a media services contract (the "Market One Contract") with Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") pursuant to which Market One will create tailored marketing programs for the Company. Homerun will pay Market One $202,000 plus applicable taxes for these services and the Market One Contract will have a term of 12 months. Market One provides on camera interviews for broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, lead generation services, editorial content, and online video services to its extensive roster of publicly listed companies.

The Company does not propose to issue any securities to Market One in consideration for the services to be provided to the Company. Market One currently holds no securities in Homerun.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

