ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 14:26 Uhr
Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Engages PCAOB-Registered Audit Firm

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GRNL/GRNLD) announced that it has engaged Barton CPA PLLC, a PCAOB-registered public accounting firm, to perform audit and financial review services in support of the Company's transition toward SEC reporting company status.

"Becoming a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting company is an important step in our long-term compliance strategy," said Rafael Groswirt, CEO of Greenlite Ventures. The Company expects to provide additional updates as its reporting process progresses.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. is a technology company focused on developing blockchain-powered platforms in the online gaming and digital asset sectors. The Company designs and operates a suite of proprietary platforms, including a daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform, a sports betting exchange, a crypto exchange, and a prediction market platform. By leveraging blockchain technology, Greenlite aims to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency across interactive gaming and financial transactions. With an experienced development team and a growing portfolio of digital platforms, Greenlite Ventures is positioned at the intersection of gaming, sports entertainment, and blockchain innovation.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, and technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

For more information contact Investor relations at ir@greenliteventures.com.

SOURCE: Greenlite Ventures, Inc.



