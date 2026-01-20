Wheels Up Achieves Record Operational Milestone of Consecutive Zero Cancellation Days

14 consecutive zero cancellation days sets new benchmark for the company

Recent performance highlights major improvements in operations

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, today announced a record breaking 14 consecutive days to start 2026 without a single flight cancellation (100% completion each day), along with six perfect completion days during the peak December holiday travel week. This milestone vastly surpasses the company's previous record. In addition, the company is fulfilling 99% of its flights without extended (3 hour plus) delays, its lowest levels on record. These operational achievements highlight continued progress in operational reliability, disciplined planning, proactive communication, and real time decision making by teams across flight operations, maintenance, scheduling, and customer service.

"This milestone is a clear signal that our transformation is working," said George Mattson, Chief Executive Officer of Wheels Up. "From day one we talked about building the best run private aviation company in the industry. Our world class operations team is now delivering the kind of consistency our customers expect. This latest proof point, which will be further enhanced as we continue to progress our fleet transformation in the coming months, builds trust, strengthens our value proposition, and puts Wheels Up on a continued path toward sustainable growth."

"Reliability at this level is the result of deliberate, disciplined execution across the organization," said David Holtz, Chief Operating Officer of Wheels Up. "Operating more than 1,000 flights without a single cancellation - including during peak holiday periods - reflects the progress we've made in planning, maintenance, and real-time decision-making. This performance sets a new internal benchmark and reflects the strength and consistency our teams are capable of delivering. Operational excellence is a continuous journey, and we are proud of the strong progress the team is making as we deliver for our customers."

The record streak underscores the progress of Wheels Up's ongoing transformation strategy, centered on a customer-centric model with unmatched flexibility and accessibility backed by operational and financial discipline.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. with a large, diverse fleet and a global network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up"). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding improvements in Wheels Up's future financial performance and prospects. The words "anticipate," "continue," "could," "expect," "plan," "potential," "should," "would," "pursue" and similar expressions, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in Wheels Up's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2025 and Wheels Up's other filings with the SEC from time to time. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Wheels Up does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

