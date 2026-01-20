Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Reservation of Ticker Symbol "NDBI" in Connection with Planned Nasdaq Uplisting

Mesquite, NV, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 20, 2026, Mesquite, NV, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that Nasdaq has reserved the ticker symbol NDBI in connection with the Company's planned application to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Stock Market.



The reservation of the NDBI symbol reflects Nasdaq's preliminary administrative designation associated with the Company's anticipated uplisting process. In connection with this effort, the Company expects to submit an application to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") requesting approval of the NDBI trading symbol for use in advance of and in coordination with the Nasdaq listing process.



The Company is currently preparing the required documentation and filings in support of its planned Nasdaq uplisting, which remains subject to Nasdaq listing standards, regulatory review, and customary approvals. There can be no assurance that the uplisting will be completed or that Nasdaq or FINRA approvals will be obtained.



"We view the reservation of the NDBI symbol as a constructive procedural step as we advance toward a potential Nasdaq listing," said David Tobias, President of Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. "Our focus remains on completing the regulatory, financial, and operational requirements necessary to support an uplisting that aligns with the Company's long-term growth strategy."



Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. continues to evaluate timing and structure considerations related to its uplisting initiative and will provide additional updates as material developments occur.

About Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.



Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. is a Nevada corporation advancing the future of ultra-long-lasting, clean energy. Through our controlled subsidiary, Atomiq, Inc., we manage and develop a growing portfolio of proprietary patents and patent-pending technologies in nuclear diamond batteries (NDBs)-next-generation betavoltaic power systems that convert natural radioisotope emissions into electricity using advanced diamond semiconductor structures. Our Patented NDB technology is designed to deliver continuous, maintenance-free power for decades. This positions us to serve high-value markets where reliability is mission-critical, including aerospace, defense, medical implants and devices, advanced IoT sensors, remote monitoring systems, and deep-space exploration. We are committed to refining these technologies, expanding and safeguarding our intellectual property portfolio, and building commercialization pathways that meet rising global demand for sustainable, next-generation power sources. Also we plan to recycle nuclear waste to extract isotopes for Nuclear batteries. By uniting breakthrough science with strong IP stewardship, Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. is uniquely positioned to help shape a new era of energy-clean, safe, resilient, and virtually limitless.

Follow us on X.com https://x.com/NDBI_stock



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned Nasdaq uplisting, symbol approval, and regulatory filings. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations: info@NuclearDiamondBatteriesInc.com