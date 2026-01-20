G Mining Ventures Corp.: G Mining Ventures Provides 2026 and 2027 Operational Outlook

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX:GMIN, OTCQX:GMINF) is pleased to provide its operational guidance for 2026 and 2027 regarding its 100%-owned Tocantinzinho Gold Mine ("Tocantinzinho" or "TZ") in the State of Pará, Brazil, together with a project update on its 100%-owned Oko West Gold Project ("Oko West") in Guyana. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are in U.S. dollars.

2026 & 2027 Guidance Highlights

Gold production in 2026 is expected to range between 160,000 and 190,000 ounces (" oz "), representing a modest increase over 2025 at the midpoint of guidance. Production is expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year, with approximately 62% of total output forecast to occur in H2 as higher-grade mineralization becomes available in accordance with the mine plan.



"), representing a modest increase over 2025 at the midpoint of guidance. Production is expected to be weighted toward the second half of the year, with approximately 62% of total output forecast to occur in H2 as higher-grade mineralization becomes available in accordance with the mine plan. The Corporation expects to maintain a competitive cost structure in 2026, with cash operating costs 1 projected to range between $736 to $865 per ounce of gold (" Au ") sold and all-in sustaining cost (" AISC ") 1,2 at $1,230 to $1,444 per ounce of gold sold 2 , respectively, based on a realized gold price assumption of $4,000 an ounce.



projected to range between $736 to $865 per ounce of gold (" ") sold and all-in sustaining cost (" ") at $1,230 to $1,444 per ounce of gold sold , respectively, based on a realized gold price assumption of $4,000 an ounce. Gold production in 2027 is expected to range between 200,000 and 235,000 ounces, representing an increase of approximately 25% over 2026 production at the midpoint of guidance, driven by a full-year contribution of higher-grade Phase 2 ore at TZ.



Total cash costs 1 and AISC 1 are expected to improve materially in 2027, with cash costs and AISC projected to decline by approximately 14% and 20%, respectively, compared to 2026 at the midpoint of guidance.



and AISC are expected to improve materially in 2027, with cash costs and AISC projected to decline by approximately 14% and 20%, respectively, compared to 2026 at the midpoint of guidance. Sustaining capital expenditures for 2026 are estimated to range between $69 million and $81 million, including $31 million to $36 million of capitalized waste stripping, and are expected to support the long-term performance and reliability of the TZ operation.



Growth capital expenditures of $514 and $568 million are planned for 2026 to advance Oko West, which remains on track to achieve first gold production in the second half of 2027.



The 2026 exploration program is expected to be the largest in the Corporation's history, with a total budget ranging between $42 million and $50 million, including approximately $21 million at Gurupi, $16 million at Oko West, and $9 million at TZ.



"Our 2026 and 2027 guidance reflects the continued execution of our operating and growth strategy," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At TZ, we expect steady production while maintaining a competitive cost structure. At Oko West, project development is advancing in line with plan, supporting our objective of achieving first gold production in the second half of 2027. With a strong balance sheet and ongoing free cash flow generation, GMIN remains well positioned to fund its growth initiatives."

2026 & 2027 Operational Guidance

The Corporation's detailed guidance for 2026 and 2027 is set out in the following table:

Operational & Cost Guidance 2026

Guidance 2027

Guidance $ millions, unless otherwise indicated Gold Production k oz 160 - 190 200 - 2353 Total Cash Costs1,2 $/oz Au sold 736 - 865 633 - 743 Mine-Site AISC1,2 $/oz Au sold 1,133 - 1,330 898 - 1,054 All-in Sustaining Costs1,2 $/oz Au sold 1,230 - 1,444 977 - 1,146 Sustaining Capital Expenditures TZ Sustaining Capital Expenditures M$ 38- 45 19 - 23 Capitalized Waste Stripping M$ 31- 36 43 - 51 Total Sustaining Capital Expenditures M$ 69 - 81 62- 74 Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures TZ Regional Exploration M$ 8 - 10 8 - 10 Oko West Exploration M$ 15 - 17 14- 18 Gurupi Project M$ 19 - 23 18 - 22 Total Exploration 42 - 50 40 - 50 Oko West Project Development M$ 514 - 568 217 - 240 Total Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures M$ 556 - 618 257 - 290

Tocantinzinho Gold Mine

Gold production at TZ for 2026 is estimated to be between 160,000 to 190,000 ounces. Production is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year, with approximately 62% of annual output as higher-grade mineralization in Phase 2 becomes available according to the mine plan. The grade segregation and low-grade stockpiling will remain in place in 2026 and 2027 to manage excess ore mined. Average mill recovery for the year is estimated at 91.7% for 2026, reflecting recovery improvements achieved in the second half of 2025.

Total sustaining capital for 2026 is estimated to range between $69 million and $81 million, including $31 million to $36 million of capitalized waste stripping. These expenditures will support several key initiatives aimed at sustaining the long-term performance of the operation. Sustaining capital expenditures excluding capitalized waste stripping are expected to total between $38 million and $46 million, comprising approximately $15 million for the process plant, $12 million for mining equipment, $12 million for major mobile fleet components, and $3 million for tailings management and other capital items.

Gold production in 2027 is expected to range between 200,000 and 235,000 ounces, representing an approximate 25% increase over 2026 levels (based on the midpoint of guidance), driven by a full-year contribution of higher-grade ore from Phase 2. Total cash costs and AISC are expected to improve significantly in 2027, decreasing 22% and 19%, respectively, from 2026 (from the midpoint of guidance).

Oko West Project

The Corporation continues to rapidly advance its large-scale, long-life Oko West project in Guyana, which remains on-budget and on-schedule for first gold pour in the second half of 2027.

To date, approximately $423 million in capital has been committed, representing approximately 44% of the total upfront capital expenditure, with pricing generally in line with expectations. Detailed engineering progress has advanced to 60%.

Total capital expenditures for 2026 are projected to range between $514 million and $568 million as project activity ramps up, including the commencement of major construction at the process plant, supporting infrastructure, and the initiation of mine pre-production activities. Substantially all major equipment is expected to be delivered during 2026. Capital expenditures in 2027 represent the remaining balance and include commissioning activities and pre-production revenue.

The Oko West project ranks among the largest gold project currently under construction globally and is expected to produce an average of 350,0001 ounces of gold per year at mine-site AISC of $1,123/oz1. At current spot gold prices of approximately $4,500 per ounce, this translates into an estimated AISC margin of over $3,300 per ounce of gold sold. Oko West is expected to drive consolidated production to approximately 500,000 ounces in 2028 up from 175,000 ounces in 2026.

1. Project metrics are derived from the independent technical report entitled "Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report, Oko West Gold Project", effective April 28, 2025, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and available on SEDAR+ under the Corporation's profile.



2026 Exploration Programs

2026 is set to be the largest exploration program in the Corporation's history with a budget between $42 million and $50 million, including approximately $21 million at Gurupi, $16 million at Oko West, and $9 million at TZ. A comparable level of investment is planned for 2027.

Tocantinzinho: approximately $9 million is expected to be allocated to regional exploration, including manual auger drilling, soil geochemistry, and initial drilling on priority targets, with the objective of generating new drill-ready prospects for subsequent programs.

Oko West: approximately $16 million is earmarked for drilling in 2026. The majority of the budget is expected to be directed to follow-up drilling on regional targets as well as infill drilling the high-grade ore shoot discovery at the Oko West deposit.

Gurupi: approximately $21 million of exploration and study works are anticipated at Gurupi in 2026 with the focus on expanding the resources ahead of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") expected to be released in the second half of 2026.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored in mining-friendly jurisdictions: Brazil, with the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine and the Gurupi Project as well as Guyana, with the Oko West Project. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol "GMIN".

