Beneficient Announces Early Payoff of Debt

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets, today announced that it has completed the repayment of an aggregate of approximately $27.5 million of loans in satisfaction of 100% of the outstanding principal amounts ultimately owed to a Texas state bank ("Lender").

As previously disclosed, on October 19, 2023, a subsidiary of the Company entered into a credit agreement with HH-BDH LLC, whose sole member is Hicks Holdings Operating, LLC ("Hicks Holdings"), and the Lender pursuant to which it ultimately borrowed an aggregate of approximately $27.5 million. The Company completed the repayment of the principal amount of the loans approximately ten months prior to the original maturity date. Pursuant to the terms of the credit agreement, the Company still owes approximately $1.66 million to Hicks Holdings for interest and fees ("Outstanding Amounts") that it agreed to defer. The Company anticipates paying the Outstanding Amounts over time on terms mutually agreed upon by the parties.

The early repayment reflects the Company's continued focus on strengthening its balance sheet, reducing leverage, and improving financial flexibility. As a result of the repayment, all obligations under the credit agreement with the Lender have been satisfied, and upon final payment of the Outstanding Amounts, all obligations under the Hicks Holdings credit agreement will be satisfied.

"Completing the repayment of this indebtedness well in advance of its scheduled maturity is an important milestone for Beneficient," said James Silk, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement underscores our objective to maintain a disciplined approach to capital management and positions us to focus on executing our strategic priorities and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company believes that the elimination of this indebtedness meaningfully improves flexibility related to its capital structure and its ability to pursue its business objectives.

About Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) - Ben, for short - is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors - mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions?and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds- with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas' Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

For more information, visit www.trustben.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

