Abcourt Mines Inc.: Abcourt Presents Operations Update for December 2025 in the Development of the Sleeping Giant Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to provide an update on development work carried out in last December at the Sleeping Giant Mine, located in the Eeyou Istchee region in the Province of Quebec.

Abcourt continued developing its stopes and hiring in December. The month was shortened by the holiday break. The ore processing plant was paused from December 22 to January 5. However, underground operations continued during this same period, filling the upstream circuit of the mill.

Quarterly Highlights

Q1 2025/09/30 Q2 2025/12/31 Total YTD Diamond Drilling (m) 6,467 4,572 11,039 Drift Rehabilitation (m) 1,703 903 2,606 Underground Development (m) 71 290 361 Tonnes Milled (tonnes) 3,511 5,652 9,163 Mill Head Grade (g/t) 5.9 6.2 6.1 Ounces Milled (oz) 664 1,125 1,789 % Recovered 94.9% 96.1% 95.7% Ounces Produced (oz) 630 1,081 1,711 Ounces Poured (oz) 26 837 863

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, stated: "The underground development is progressing steadily, which will result in future stopes extraction. The holiday break slowed the hiring of new employees, but recruitment picked up again at the beginning of January. We are working with our partner Glencore to close the first tranche of a total investment of USD 30 millions by the end of January."

Monthly Summary of Key Elements

July



August September October November December Total YTD Diamond Drilling (m) 2,201 2,360 1,906 1,666 1,726 1,180 11,039 Underground Rehabilitation (m) 810 350 543 61 682 160 2,606 Underground Development (m) 9.5 9.1 53 82 94 114 361 Tonnes Milled (tonnes) 0 1,072 2,439 2,563 1,346 1,743 9,163 Mill Head Grade (g/t) 0 5.66 5.98 6.0 7.2 5.7 6.1 Ounces Milled (oz) 0 195 469 497 311 317 1,789 % Recovered 0 100% 92.8% 95.6% 95.8% 97.2% 95.7% Ounces Produced (oz) 0 195 435 475 298 308 1,711 Ounces Poured (oz) 0 0 26 124 425 288 863

The gold inventory in the circuit at the end of the month of December was 849 ounces. The silver ounces in the circuit are not assayed. The silver ounces are recovered with the gold at the refinery, delivered to the Mint and sold with the gold to the market. Abcourt sold 1,100 ounces of silver between July and December 2025.





Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a Qualified Person under Regulation 43-101.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

