GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abcourt Mines Inc.: Abcourt Presents Operations Update for December 2025 in the Development of the Sleeping Giant Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to provide an update on development work carried out in last December at the Sleeping Giant Mine, located in the Eeyou Istchee region in the Province of Quebec.

Abcourt continued developing its stopes and hiring in December. The month was shortened by the holiday break. The ore processing plant was paused from December 22 to January 5. However, underground operations continued during this same period, filling the upstream circuit of the mill.

Quarterly Highlights

Q1 2025/09/30Q2 2025/12/31Total YTD
Diamond Drilling (m)6,4674,57211,039
Drift Rehabilitation (m)1,7039032,606
Underground Development (m)71290361
Tonnes Milled (tonnes)3,5115,6529,163
Mill Head Grade (g/t)5.96.26.1
Ounces Milled (oz)6641,1251,789
% Recovered94.9%96.1%95.7%
Ounces Produced (oz)6301,0811,711
Ounces Poured (oz)26837863

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, stated: "The underground development is progressing steadily, which will result in future stopes extraction. The holiday break slowed the hiring of new employees, but recruitment picked up again at the beginning of January. We are working with our partner Glencore to close the first tranche of a total investment of USD 30 millions by the end of January."

Monthly Summary of Key Elements

July

AugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberTotal YTD
Diamond Drilling (m)2,2012,3601,9061,6661,7261,18011,039
Underground Rehabilitation (m)810350543616821602,606
Underground Development (m)9.59.1538294114361
Tonnes Milled (tonnes)01,0722,4392,5631,3461,7439,163
Mill Head Grade (g/t)05.665.986.07.25.76.1
Ounces Milled (oz)01954694973113171,789
% Recovered0100%92.8%95.6%95.8%97.2%95.7%
Ounces Produced (oz)01954354752983081,711
Ounces Poured (oz)0026124425288863
  1. The gold inventory in the circuit at the end of the month of December was 849 ounces.
  2. The silver ounces in the circuit are not assayed.
  3. The silver ounces are recovered with the gold at the refinery, delivered to the Mint and sold with the gold to the market. Abcourt sold 1,100 ounces of silver between July and December 2025.

Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a Qualified Person under Regulation 43-101.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T: (819) 768-2857
Email: phamelin@abcourt.com		 Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations
Reseau ProMarket Inc.
T: (514) 722-2276, poste 456
Email: ir@abcourt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectation of the Corporation with respect to the expected use of the proceeds from the Financing Facility and the final approval of the TSXV, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
