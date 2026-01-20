Signing Day Sports, Inc.: Signing Day Sports Provides Update on Business Combination with BlockchAIn

Proposed Combined Company Will be a Cash-Generating, AI-Focused Digital

Infrastructure Platform

AI-Ready Data Centers, Low-Cost Power and Strategic U.S. Locations

Anchor Long-Term Operating Strategy

BlockchAIn 2024 Revenue of ~$22.9 Million and Net Income of ~$5.7 Million, with

Infrastructure Expansion Expected to Support Up to 5x Increase in Data Center Capacity Over Time

Business Combination Anticipated to Close in February or March 2026

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company") (NYSE American: SGN), today announced its continued focus on progressing toward completion of its previously announced business combination with BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. ("BlockchAIn Inc."), One Blockchain LLC ("BlockchAIn LLC"), and certain affiliates (collectively, "BlockchAIn"), a U.S.-based digital infrastructure platform purpose-built to support artificial intelligence ("AI"), high-performance computing ("HPC"), and data-intensive workloads.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to operate as an AI-focused, power-advantaged digital infrastructure platform, anchored by operating data center assets, demonstrated operating cash flow, and a scalable infrastructure footprint located in business-friendly U.S. jurisdictions.

AI-Ready Data Centers with Operating Scale and Expansion Optionality

Building on its existing operating footprint, BlockchAIn's infrastructure roadmap reflects a scalable, modular data center platform designed to support AI, machine learning, and HPC workloads, with significant expansion potential over time:

40 megawatt (MW) operating data center facility in South Carolina, with planned expansion capacity to 50 MW;

Infrastructure expansion expected to support an up to five-fold increase in total data center capacity over time, scaling from the current 40 MW footprint to up to approximately 200 MW, subject to customary approvals, agreements, and execution;

Modular, AI-ready infrastructure architecture designed for high-density compute requirements across AI, machine learning, and HPC workloads; and

AI and HPC data hosting facilities strategy focused on securing low-cost, reliable power, with an increasing emphasis on sustainable and carbon-neutral sources, with minimal consumption requirements.

Low-Cost Power in Strategic, Business-Friendly U.S. Markets

A core differentiator of the BlockchAIn platform is its access to low-cost, reliable power in U.S. states that support digital infrastructure development through favorable regulatory, energy, and business environments. Coupled with the ability to modularly scale projects, BlockchAIn's platform is ideally positioned to monetize transformational growth within the AI market.

As AI workloads become increasingly power-intensive, management believes power economics, reliability, and location will remain critical factors in the deployment of next-generation computing infrastructure.

Established Operating Platform with Demonstrated Cash Flow Generation

In 2024, BlockchAIn LLC generated approximately $22.9 million in revenue and approximately $5.7 million in net income, demonstrating the strength of its operating digital infrastructure platform. Through the first nine months of 2025, the company continued to generate meaningful operating cash flow, supporting day-to-day operations while advancing its AI-ready data center infrastructure.

Management believes these results demonstrate the durability and operating discipline of the platform as demand for AI and HPC infrastructure continues to expand.

Transformational Transaction with a Clear Operating Focus

Following completion of the business combination, Signing Day Sports is expected to become a wholly owned subsidiary of the combined company, while BlockchAIn's digital infrastructure platform is expected to serve as the primary operating foundation going forward.

The Company believes that BlockchAIn's public listing will enable and accelerate future growth, enhance its currency for future acquisitions, and improve access to capital markets. This will support the Company's platform, which is primed for growth through a scalable business model facilitated by existing cash flow, potential leverage, and current development projects.

Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of BlockchAIn, noted, "As we continue to work toward the merger with Signing Day Sports, we are eagerly waiting to enter the public markets to leverage the rapid growth that is occurring in the AI market, specifically infrastructure. AI infrastructure success depends on execution, power access, and operational discipline. Our platform operates in power-advantaged U.S. markets, has generated very strong operating cash flow, and is designed to support high-density computing workloads. We are encouraged by the strong customer interest we are seeing across AI and HPC infrastructure and are confident in the long-term opportunity ahead as our data center capacity is positioned to scale over time. We believe these fundamentals differentiate our infrastructure platform as demand for AI and HPC continues to grow."

"This proposed transaction represents a fundamental evolution for Signing Day Sports," added Daniel Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Signing Day Sports. "We are confident that we will be combining with a platform that generates real revenue, produces operating cash flow, and owns critical digital infrastructure designed for the next wave of AI-driven demand. These are operating assets located in power-advantaged U.S. markets, built with discipline and execution in mind. We believe these fundamentals will position the combined company to pursue its strategy responsibly and create long-term value for shareholders."

Positioned to Support Long-Term AI Infrastructure Demand

The Company believes the proposed business combination positions the combined platform to support long-term demand for AI-driven computing infrastructure, leveraging operating data centers, disciplined operations, and a scalable development roadmap across strategic U.S. markets.

As previously disclosed, Signing Day Sports entered into a Business Combination Agreement with BlockchAIn and certain affiliates of BlockchAIn on May 27, 2025, as amended on November 10, 2025 and December 21, 2025. The transaction has progressed with the public filing by BlockchAIn Inc. of a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 1, 2025, as amended on December 23, 2025 (as amended from time to time, the "Registration Statement"). The Company is planning for the closing of the transaction to take place in February or March 2026, subject to certain closing conditions, including shareholder approval and NYSE American listing approval.

About One Blockchain LLC

BlockchAIn LLC is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on HPC and AI hosting. BlockchAIn LLC has a planned 150 MW HPC, AI and crypto data center campus in Texas with favorable economics with 34.5kV of interconnectivity to the grid for activation in 2027. BlockchAIn LLC's operations are centered around its existing 40 MW data center facility in South Carolina, which is one of the largest single mining sites in the state. In 2024, this facility generated approximately $22.9 million in revenue and approximately $5.7 million in net income. BlockchAIn LLC's mission is to become a leader in creating and operating scalable sustainable power and data infrastructure purpose-built for AI hosting, AI workloads, HPC, and accelerated compute applications.

About Signing Day Sports, Inc.

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://bit.ly/SigningDaySports.

