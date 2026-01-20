Anzeige
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
20.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
Liberty Defense Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed U.S. Initial Public Offering

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN- OTCQB: LDDFF- FSE:E30) today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common shares in the United States. The purpose of the offering is to capitalize on the Company's commercial momentum and increase its visibility by listing on a U.S. stock exchange. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.

This press release is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE: E30) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
SCAN@crescendo-ir.com
212-671-1020

For further information about Liberty Defense, please contact:

Jay Adelaar
Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Liberty Defense
604-809-2500
jay@libertydefense.com


