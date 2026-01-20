Draganfly Inc: Draganfly Announces Cameron Chell as Executive Chairman of the Board

Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Cameron Chell, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the board of the directors (the "Board"), replacing Mr. Scott Larson, who will continue serving as a member of the Board. Mr. Chell has been the Chief Executive Officer of the ?Company since ?August ??2019.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company's senior leadership team, I would like to thank Scott Larson for his hard work and dedication as the Chair of the Board over the past several years." said Mr. Chell.

