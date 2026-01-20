LINGA Announces Launch of LINGA Retail, a Unified Point-of-Sale System for Modern Retail

The LINGA Retail POS platform empowers new and growing retailers with smarter inventory control, real-time analytics, and seamless customer experiences.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / LINGA, a leader in point-of-sale technology, today announced the official launch of LINGA Retail, a new extension of their POS platform designed to help retailersmanage sales, inventory, and customer engagement from a single, easy-to-use system.

Built for the next generation of retail, LINGA Retail brings together the speed and simplicity of cloud technology with the precision of real-time inventory management and analytics. The platform helps retailers eliminate manual processes, reduce waste, and maintain a seamless connection across all locations and sales channels.

From boutique storefronts and convenience shops to growing retail franchises, LINGA Retail gives operators full visibility into performance, customer trends, and inventory movement. The result is a smarter, faster way to do business that improves efficiency and enhances customer experiences.

More than a POS system, LINGA Retail is a complete retail operating platform that combines the functionality of multiple tools into one. It is designed to help retailers grow without adding unnecessary complexity.

Key features include:

Real-time inventory tracking and automatic stock updates

Integrated Payments with counter and mobile support

Centralized reporting and analytics dashboard

Multi-location visibility and control

Item support for variants, sizing, weighed, kits, open items, and more

EBT payment acceptance to support broader customer access

Retailers who have already adopted LINGA Retail report that its features enhance customer satisfaction while improving workflows.

Eat Better Live Better, a retail non-profit grocer that provides fresh produce and nutrition education to its community, has found that LINGA Retail's ability to accept multiple forms of payments, including EBT cards, is transformative for the families the business serves. The entire room lit up at the possibility of people being able to afford healthy produce, foods they never had access to before," said manager Wesley Hinds-Francis.

Whether managing a single boutique or a nationwide chain, LINGA Retail scales to fit any operation. Its modular design allows retailers to add new features as their business grows, including advanced analytics, loyalty programs, and integrated online ordering.

LINGA Retail is now available for growing retailers and franchise operators seeking to modernize their business and deliver an exceptional shopping experience from inventory to checkout.

For more information about LINGA Retail and other LINGA solutions, visit www.lingapos.com.

About LINGA

LINGA empowers hospitality and retail businesses to simplify operations and grow with confidence through a flexible, full-stack POS platform.

Our processor-agnostic solution unifies business functions into one seamless system - saving time, reducing complexity, and boosting efficiency. Backed by a parent company with over 150 years of financial services expertise and supported by a team of industry professionals, we deliver reliable technology, responsive support, and lasting partnerships that help our customers thrive.

