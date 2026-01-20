Pivotree Partners with OroCommerce to Deliver Unmatched B2B eCommerce Powered by Mastered Data

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, today announced an official partnership with OroCommerce, the industry's most powerful B2B-native digital commerce platform. This partnership creates the most complete B2B implementation and integration offering on the market, uniquely combining a best-in-class platform with expert-led product information management (PIM/MDM) and data enrichment services. The partnership comes as B2B organizations increasingly modernize commerce platforms while addressing the data foundations required to support automation, AI-driven workflows, and scalable digital growth.

Unlike other system integrators, Pivotree ensures its eCommerce clients' digital experiences are powered by flawless, best-in-class product information. This unique approach, built on deep experience in both eCommerce and PIM/MDM, offers a new level of excellence for B2B distributors and manufacturers. Pivotree's leadership brings decades of B2B experience consulting, designing, integrating, and managing complex digital experiences, with deep expertise in the industrial MRO, electrical, HVAC, automotive, and transportation industries. Pivotree has established dedicated delivery and data teams aligned to support OroCommerce implementations, ensuring customers can move from platform selection to operational value with speed and confidence.

"For years, B2B companies have implemented digital commerce while neglecting the clean data needed to run it. We're ending that compromise," said Matt Johnson, Head of Industry for Distribution and Manufacturing at Pivotree. "Our partnership with OroCommerce is a game-changer. We're not just implementing a world-class platform; we are fueling it with the data foundation that automation and agentic applications depend on. This combination finally delivers a truly end-to-end solution for sales, marketing, product teams, and the customers they serve."

OroCommerce was built from the ground up to address the complexities of B2B selling, supporting large product catalogs, sophisticated pricing models, multi-entity structures, and flexible, low-code workflows out of the box. These powerful, built-in capabilities complement Pivotree's data-first implementation approach.

"A powerful B2B platform needs powerful data to unlock its full potential," said Aaron Sheehan, Head of Partnerships at OroCommerce. "Pivotree's deep, proven expertise in PIM, MDM, and data enrichment makes them an ideal partner. Together, we are building scalable, data-driven commerce engines that help B2B distributors and manufacturers simplify operations, accelerate growth, and lead their industries."

As leaders in frictionless commerce, Pivotree is proud to offer OroCommerce as a best-in-class platform and is committed to changing the digital landscape of B2B with truly seamless commerce experiences.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a global leader in frictionless commerce, relentlessly focused on helping B2B distributors and manufacturers build, manage, and grow their digital businesses. With over 20 years of expertise, Pivotree uniquely combines deep experience in both complex commerce implementations and end-to-end data management (PIM/MDM). Where other integrators focus on either systems or data, Pivotree delivers both - fixing messy product data and integrating the critical platforms that power a modern B2B experience. This data-first approach turns complex product catalogs and legacy systems into strategic assets, reducing errors, lowering costs, and preparing clients for a scalable, AI-ready future. For more information on Pivotree visit pivotree.com.

About OroCommerce

OroCommerce is a B2B-focused commerce platform that enables complex sales processes for manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. OroCommerce is a complete solution that includes CRM and marketplace modules with online storefronts optimized for the needs of B2B sellers. OroCommerce has many unique capabilities, including a low-code workflow automation tool, and is a market-leading platform recognized by industry analysts and trade associations. OroCommerce's founders are eCommerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board. For more information on OroCommerce visit https://oroinc.com

Media Contact:

Pivotree: Matt Johnson, Head of Industry for Distribution & Manufacturing

matt.johnson@pivotree.com | (877) 767-5577 x4792

