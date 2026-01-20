Brian Krantz and Plan Medicare Partner with AmeriLife to Expand White-Glove Medicare Support for Financial Advisors Nationwide

Industry veteran and respected licensed health insurance producer joins one of the nation's largest FMOs to scale an advisor-first Medicare service model for wealth management firms and their clients

NEW YORK, NY AND CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in life and health insurance distribution, wealth management, and retirement solutions, and its affiliate and leading insurance marketing organization Senior Market Advisors, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Brian Krantz, founder and president of Plan Medicare, a nationally recognized licensed health insurance producer, to expand advisor-focused Medicare planning and education nationwide. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"For more than 15 years, I have built deep relationships with hundreds of financial advisors by helping their clients make informed, confident decisions about Medicare," said Krantz. "Financial advisors aren't looking to become Medicare experts. They want a

trusted resource that helps them deliver white-glove service at a critical retirement moment. AmeriLife gives us the scale, technology, and infrastructure to support more firms and more retirees, faster and with even greater precision. What started as educational seminars has grown into long-term partnerships because financial advisors trust us to handle Medicare end-to-end for their clients."

Located in the heart of New York City, Krantz serves clients in all 50 states, represents more than 35 insurance carriers, and has personally advised over 30,000 Medicare beneficiaries. Through a boutique, concierge-style service model rooted in education, relationship management, and high-touch execution, he brings a uniquely scalable, advisor-aligned Medicare engine to AmeriLife's national platform.

Krantz built his national footprint by partnering directly with financial advisors and wealth management firms, supported by a firm foundation of educational Medicare seminars for their offices and client communities. His team helps clients evaluate enrollment timing, Part B strategy, Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage considerations, Part D selection, and IRMAA impacts, all in coordination with retirement planning decisions. In practice, the model functions as an extension of the wealth management/advisory office-providing Medicare guidance and a clear summary back to the financial advisor-so firms can reduce internal operational noise, protect client relationships, and improve retiree outcomes.

"This partnership with Brian and his team is not about adding resources-it's about adding a premier operator with national reach and a proven advisor-channel engine," said Joshua Borders, CEO of Senior Market Advisors, an affiliate of AmeriLife, which will support and partner closely with Krantz and the Plan Medicare team. "Brian has a reputation for operational excellence, clean and compliant execution, and a white-glove service model that financial advisors trust. He shows what 'high touch at scale' looks like in Medicare."

"Brian and his team represent the type of leadership that moves AmeriLife's Health Distribution platform forward," added Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer of Health for AmeriLife. "He's earned the confidence of financial advisors and their clients across the country by combining deep expertise with a relationship-driven service model. Welcoming Brian into the AmeriLife family enhances our ability to serve more retirees, support more practices, and expand in some of the nation's most competitive Medicare markets."

Brian Krantz and Senior Policy LLC (d/b/a Plan Medicare) are not connected with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Medicare or any federal government agency. Medicare is administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Information provided is for educational purposes and beneficiaries should review plan details from private insurers that contract with Medicare to find the best plan for their individual needs.

With a career spanning more than 15 years, Brian Krantz has established himself as a leading authority on Medicare insurance. Licensed in all 50 states, Brian has dedicated his professional life to demystifying the complexities of Medicare for seniors across the country, helping them select coverage aligned to their needs. Under Brian's leadership, New York-based Plan Medicare has built a reputation for education-first guidance and high-touch support for those navigating Medicare. His commitment to clarity and client empowerment is evident through the personalized service Plan Medicare provides, helping clients understand their enrollment options and make informed decisions. Learn more at PlanMedicare.com.

Senior Market Advisors, an AmeriLife company, is a full-service field marketing organization that partners with insurance agencies and their teams of independent agents to provide educational information about Medicare solutions such as Medigap and Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans, ACA health insurance plans, annuities, and final expense life insurance and a complete product portfolio of lead programs serving an agency's senior market sales needs. For more information, visit SeniorMarketAdvisors.com.

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn.

