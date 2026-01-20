Viably Announces New Dealer Partnership with Modern Tech Equipment in the Midwest

Partnership expands local sales, service, and parts support across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Viably, a leading provider of innovative equipment solutions for the waste and recycling industry, announced a new dealer partnership with Modern Tech Equipment (MTE). Effective January 1, 2026, MTE will represent Viably across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, expanding local sales, service, and parts support throughout the Midwest.

This partnership strengthens Viably's regional presence by leveraging MTE's deep market knowledge and long-standing customer relationships. With decades of experience serving customers across the territory, MTE brings a strong understanding of regional needs and operational challenges, enhancing Viably's ability to deliver responsive, localized support.

"We're excited about the opportunity to work with Modern Tech Equipment, as I've known their team for many years and have always respected the way they support and stand behind their customers," said Garrett Lapsys, Area Sales Manager, Midwest U.S. for Viably. "Their experience in the territory and commitment to customer relationships make them a strong partner as we continue to grow our presence in the Midwest."

As an authorized Viably dealer, MTE will represent a portfolio of solutions, including Komptech, MGL Engineering, Scott Equipment Company, and Harp Renewables. Customers in the region will benefit from more frequent local engagement, expanded access to parts and service resources, and closer collaboration between MTE's customer base and Viably's existing network.

"We're pleased to formalize this partnership with Viably," said Michael McCusker, President of Modern Tech Equipment. "Aligning with a partner that shares our commitment to integrity creates a foundation of trust that ultimately benefits the end user. By combining Modern Tech Equipment's dedication to customer service with Viably's reputation for high-performance, engineered solutions with a low cost of ownership, we're helping customers achieve greater operational efficiency."

About Viably

Viably is the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment and systems, Harp Renewables food waste recyclers, the U.S. distributor of Scott Equipment Company food waste depackaging and drywall recycling systems, a distributor of MGL stacking conveyors and mulch coloring units, and the distributor of Diamond Z grinders in the Southwest U.S. Our specialized product portfolio comprises over 40 machine types engineered to tackle the toughest challenges of Construction and Demolition (C&D), Organic Waste, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), and Single-Stream Recycling streams. With a consultative approach to solutions development for customers and unmatched after-sales support, including parts and technical service, we empower our clients with new capabilities to help them evolve their businesses and protect our planet.

About Modern Tech Equipment

Modern Tech Equipment is one of the largest equipment solutions providers serving customers across the Midwest. With decades of industry experience, MTE is known for its strong customer relationships, technical expertise, and commitment to supporting waste and recycling operations with reliable equipment and service.

