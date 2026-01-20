Nth Degree Events Expands RainFocus Partnership

Company Becomes RainFocus Certified Reseller Partner, Event Experts to Speak at Upcoming RainFocus INSIGHT Conference in Salt Lake City

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Nth Degree Events , the leading event management and experiential marketing division of Nth Degree , today announced an expanded relationship with RainFocus, the next-generation event marketing platform, by becoming a RainFocus Certified Reseller Partner. The move further demonstrates a shared commitment between the two companies to delivering more connected, data-driven event experiences.

"We're excited to take our partnership with RainFocus to the next level," said Robert Lowe, President of Nth Degree Events. "We've delivered some of RainFocus' largest and most comprehensive implementations across user conferences, partner summits, industry trade shows, and more. Our expanded relationship with RainFocus enables us to bring even greater value to clients by combining deep platform knowledge with our end-to-end event execution capabilities."

Nth Degree Events has implemented a wide-range of registration systems utilizing the RainFocus platform including numerous award-winning solutions. By becoming a RainFocus Certified Reseller Partner, Nth Degree Events expands its ability to customize and operationalize the platform across diverse event types, enabling clients to streamline operations and improve event performance.

In addition to joining the reseller program, Nth Degree Events also announced that experts from the company's content and learning team will present best practices and real-world applications for simplifying presentation review workflows at RainFocus INSIGHT 2026, taking place January 20-22 in Salt Lake City.

Event Expertise Highlighted at RainFocus INSIGHT

Kristen Hubbard, Senior Manager, Content & Learning, and Chris Brennaman, Associate Event Director, Content & Learning, of Nth Degree Events will co-present Let the RainFocus Platform Do the Heavy Lifting: A Smarter Presentation Review Process at 2:00 pm MT on Wednesday, January 21.

The session will explore how event teams can configure the RainFocus Speaker Portal to support flexible, multi-step presentation processes. Attendees will gain practical insight into using advanced platform tools, such as custom attributes and system rules, and live tables in order to reduce manual effort, improve visibility, and ensure consistent results across complex events.

About Nth Degree Events

At Nth Degree Events, we focus on delivering ideas that work and creating the world's most impactful events and experiences to advance our clients' personal and business success. We're part of Nth Degree - the global event innovator - which manages thousands of projects and event programs annually around the world. For more information visit www.nthdegreeevents.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

