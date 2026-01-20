Stratix Corp: Stratix Partners with NomadGo to Reinvent Restaurant Operations with Inventory AI

Now available, a joint solution from Stratix, NomadGo, and Apple delivers real-time visibility into restaurant operations, helping operators manage inventory, reduce waste, and improve margins

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of managed mobility services (MMS), today announced a strategic partnership with NomadGo, the leader in Inventory AI, to bring cutting-edge technology solutions to the restaurant industry. The joint solution from Stratix, Apple, and NomadGo runs NomadGo's on-device Inventory AI directly on Apple iPad and iPhone, delivering fast, accurate, real-time inventory visibility with no fixed hardware.

This collaboration combines NomadGo's on-device Inventory AI platform, Apple's intuitive mobile devices, and Stratix's end-to-end managed mobility services to help restaurants streamline operations, reduce waste, improve margins, and enhance employee and guest experiences.

Key Benefits for Restaurants

On-device Inventory AI, powered by Spatial Vision, instantly recognizes and counts items across shelves, coolers, make lines, and thaw racks in real time

10× faster, 99% accurate inventory counts running entirely on iPad and iPhone, with no fixed hardware, cloud dependency, or network connectivity required-even in offline environments. Intuitive, video-game-like interface turns one of the most tedious operational tasks into an engaging experience that teams will enjoy

Fast, frequent, and accurate counts feed back-office systems, helping prevent stockouts, reduce waste, and protect margins

Comprehensive training, onboarding, and adoption and change management to drive fast adoption and consistent performance across teams

"Restaurants face increasing pressure to deliver exceptional guest experiences while managing costs and complexity," said Gina Daniel-Lee, Stratix Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships. "Our partnership with NomadGo empowers franchisees with AI-driven insights and mobility solutions that transform both front and back of house."

"At NomadGo, we are passionate about helping restaurants operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently," said David Greschler, CEO, NomadGo. "Partnering with Stratix allows us to accelerate the adoption of our on-device Inventory AI. By integrating NomadGo's software with the reliability and performance of Apple hardware, we're providing restaurants with a tool that elevates service and enhances customer experiences."

Stratix delivers comprehensive managed mobility services to ensure seamless deployment and support of Apple iPad and iPhone and NomadGo's Inventory AI. From consulting and proof-of-concept to nationwide rollout, Stratix provides pre-configured kits, secure device management, and 24/7 onshore support. With lifecycle services, overnight replacements, and real-time analytics, Stratix enables restaurants to scale efficiently, maintain compliance, and keep operations running without disruption.

The integrated solution is available now for enterprise and franchise restaurant brands. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com/nomadgo.

About Stratix

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that deliver nonstop mobility and exceptional end-user experiences. Recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Stratix is known for its decades-long customer relationships, industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and a proven ability to adapt to evolving technologies. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

About NomadGo

NomadGo is on a mission to make boring, manual, and inaccurate inventory counts a thing of the past. Its proprietary, patented NomadGo Inventory AI powered by Spatial Vision can see and understand inventory in 3D, instantly counting any items stored anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet, without requiring a network connection. The data it generates includes highly accurate inventory counts, storage capacity, and planogram compliance, all critical information to reduce costs and enable a more agile and responsive supply chain. To see it in action, visit www.nomadgo.com

