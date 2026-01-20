TurboTenant Launches Autopilot, a Flat Fee, Hands-Off Property Management Solution for Independent Landlords

Flat-fee service marks evolution from DIY software to full-service, tech-enabled property management.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / TurboTenant today announced the launch of Autopilot, a flat-fee, hands-off property management service designed for independent landlords who want professional support without the high costs, hidden fees, or lack of control common with traditional property managers.

With Autopilot, TurboTenant expands beyond its roots as the leading DIY rental management platform to support hands-on, hands-off, and hybrid management style-giving landlords transparency and the right level of control, all in one place.

"Independent landlords represent one of the largest -and most underserved- segments of the rental market," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "For decades, professional property management has forced owners to choose between control and profitability. Autopilot changes that by giving landlords a smarter, more transparent, cost-effective alternative that works the way they do."

According to industry data, 1 in 3 U.S. rental homes is owned by an individual landlord, not a corporate operator or management firm. Autopilot was built specifically for these owners, combining professional operations with modern technology to eliminate friction while preserving ownership and control.

Autopilot at Scale

Powered by TurboTenant's technology and operations team, Autopilot has already delivered meaningful results:

9,000+ tenants placed

4,000+ units managed

40,000+ repairs coordinated

180,000+ on-demand showings powered

By pairing experienced human support with automation, Autopilot delivers high-touch service with speed, consistency, and real-time visibility into every step of the rental process.

A Smarter Alternative to Traditional Property Management

Autopilot handles tenant placement, showings, day-to-day communication, and maintenance coordination. Unlike traditional property managers-who often charge 8 to 12% of monthly rent plus additional fees-Autopilot offers transparent, flat-fee pricing and clear insight into what's happening at every stage.

Built for Independent Landlords

Founded by independent landlords, TurboTenant today serves more than 900,000 landlords and millions of renters nationwide, moving $3 billion in rent payments per year. The platform offers tools to market listings, screen applicants, sign state-compliant leases, collect rent, and manage maintenance-all in one place.

Autopilot builds on that foundation by allowing landlords to delegate the most time-consuming parts of management while keeping their rental business transparent and in their control.

To learn more about TurboTenant and Autopilot, visit turbotenant.com/autopilot/ .

ABOUT TURBOTENANT

TurboTenant is the free, all-in-one property management platform that helps independent landlords run transparent, successful rental businesses - on their terms. With TurboTenant, landlords can market properties to dozens of top listing sites, generate leads and applications in one place, create state-specific lease agreements, collect rent online, and manage maintenance with ease. Trusted by more than 900,000 landlords nationwide, TurboTenant is redefining what modern rental management looks like.

